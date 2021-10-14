Aspirin is no longer recommended as a preventative measure for heart attacks and strokes in the elderly | SmartNews





The US Preventive Medicine Commission (USPTF) Draft guidelines Lindsey Tanner said on October 12 that a daily regimen of low-dose aspirin is no longer recommended as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems in the elderly without heart disease. doing. Associated Press.. People over the age of 60 should not take prophylactic aspirin because of the age-related risk of life-threatening bleeding. Although the guidelines are not yet final, Roni Karin Rabin reports that they can affect tens of millions of adults at high risk for cardiovascular disease. New York Times.. Ultimately, anyone currently using a low-dose aspirin regimen, or who has cardiovascular risk factors, should consult their doctor about what is best for them. Chien-Wen Tseng, a member of the USPTF and research director at the University of Hawaii, said: New York Times.. The report also states that people between the ages of 40 and 60 who are concerned about heart health should decide to take aspirin on a case-by-case basis, Ed Cala reports. Gizmodo. The panel consists of 16 medical and disease prevention experts who evaluate evidence-based precautions and screening tests.Panel members are appointed by Medical Research Quality Bureau.. Low doses of aspirin or baby aspirin (81-100 milligrams) have long been recommended as a safe and inexpensive way to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke, and blood clots. Aspirin does this by thinning the blood and preventing the formation of blood clots. New York Times.. This drug seems to help individuals who already have or are at high risk for cardiovascular disease. According to the Associated Press, the panel found some evidence that baby aspirin can only benefit people between the ages of 40 and 60 who are at 10 percent risk of heart attack and stroke. However, aspirin can also cause life-threatening bleeding in the digestive tract and brain. The New York Times. One study published in 2018 New England Journal of Medicine We have found that the risk of bleeding from aspirin regimens outweighs the potential benefits for people over the age of 70. Gizmodo Report. The USPTF made an assessment based on a literature review of data from recent trials and census. For older people who are not at risk for heart disease, the potential for bleeding damage outweighs the benefits of aspirin. “The literature suggests that the net balance is unbalanced for most people. There was more bleeding than a heart attack was prevented,” said guideline author Amit Kera. It states that. New York Times.. “And this is not a nosebleed. It may be bleeding in the brain.” The draft recommendation is currently open for public comments until November 8, before the final version of the report is published. New York Times Report. “There is no longer a comprehensive statement that anyone at high risk for heart disease should take aspirin, even if they have never had a heart attack,” explains Zen. New York Times.. “We need to be more wise in matching primary prevention to those who benefit most and have the least risk of harm.”

