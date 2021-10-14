Cold months mean time for flu shots | Community





The northern hemisphere influenza season ranges from November to May. The peak month is usually February. The vaccine can be given at any time during the flu season. However, the best time to inoculate is October or November. The protection provided by the vaccine lasts about a year. Adults over the age of 50 are the primary candidates for the vaccine, as influenza can be fatal to people in this age group. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that up to 20 percent of the population gets the flu each year. More than 200,000 influenza victims are hospitalized each year in the United States. About 36,000 people have died from influenza complications. Influenza is a respiratory infectious disease caused by the influenza virus. Influenza can cause pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis, ear problems, and dehydration. Splashes from coughing and sneezing infect the flu. Adults with the flu can infect others up to five days after they become ill from the day before symptoms appear. Children can spread the flu for more than 7 days. The best way to fight bugs is to get the flu vaccine. You need to be vaccinated every year as new vaccines are prepared each year to fight new versions of the virus. People are also reading … When fighting the flu, they develop antibodies against the invading virus, but those antibodies do not work in new strains. Vaccines do not prevent influenza in everyone. It works well with younger recipients than older recipients. Contrary to rumors, you can’t catch the flu from a vaccine. Influenza vaccines are not made from live viruses. Influenza vaccines are available from doctors at public health centers, senior centers, pharmacies and supermarkets. Approximately 145 million influenza vaccines (record production) will be produced for use in the United States during the 2008-2009 influenza season. The recovery time for influenza is about 1 to 2 weeks. However, in older people, weakness can last longer. A common scenario for influenza is the sudden onset of symptoms such as chills, malaise, fever, cough, headache, sore throat, stuffy nose, muscle aches, and loss of appetite. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea can be associated with the flu, but these are rarely the main symptoms of the flu. Influenza is not a stomach or intestinal illness. The term “gastroenteritis” is inaccurate. Seek medical attention as soon as possible if symptoms appear. The faster the better. There are prescription antiviral drugs to treat the flu. Over-the-counter medications help relieve the symptoms of the flu. You should also drink liquids to prevent dehydration and sleep to strengthen your immune system. The CDC reports a high vaccination rate for people over the age of 65. Overall, 72% of older people are vaccinated against the flu. The CDC’s 2010 goal is to vaccinate 90% of the elderly. Influenza vaccines have been strongly recommended for older people for over 40 years, but now some scientists say the vaccine probably doesn’t work well for people over 70. About 75% of influenza deaths occur in people of this age group. A recent study found that people who are careful about maintaining their health are most likely to be vaccinated against the flu. Studies show that people who are frail and more likely to die are less likely to be vaccinated. The authors of the study claim that previous analyzes measured the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated older people. The authors argued that previous studies did not measure protection against the flu virus. The new study is not accepted by everyone in the field of health, and the findings do not overturn the recommendation that older people be vaccinated against the flu. Fred Chichetti of New Jersey is a self-proclaimed top-notch Geezer over the age of 60, writing about health issues for several years.Email your question [email protected].. Deliver local news to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://poststar.com/community/columns/geezer/colder-months-mean-its-time-for-a-flu-shot/article_1f997eec-1eaa-5025-b825-707cf548c819.html

