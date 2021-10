Health News & Top Stories, two Singaporeans aged 23 and 34 out of 15 deaths from Covid-19

Singapore-The two youngest Singaporeans who died of the Covid-19 virus were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (October 14). Among the 15 reported deaths were 23 and 34 years old. This is the maximum number of deaths recorded per day. The 23-year-old was partially vaccinated against the virus and the 34-year-old was unvaccinated. Both had multiple underlying medical conditions, MOH said. Prior to this, the youngest local to die in Covid-19 was a 50-year-old unvaccinated man last month. The remaining 13 deaths reported on Thursday were between the ages of 60 and 89. Eight were unvaccinated against Covid-19 and five were vaccinated. Everything had a fundamental condition. This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in the first two weeks of October to 112. That’s more than half of the current 207 deaths. Thursday is the 25th consecutive day that deaths have been reported. A total of 2,932 new Covid-19 infections have been reported, according to the MOH, consisting of 2,412 new cases in the community, 517 cases in migrant worker dormitories, and 3 cases imported. .. The local case involved 436 people over the age of 60. Eight new cases have been added to MWS Christalite Methodist Home, bringing the cluster size to 104. Of these, 14 were staff and 90 were residents. According to the MOH, new cases are being placed on health risk warnings. Three cases have been added to each of the MY World Preschool @ Hougang Dewcourt and Acacia Home clusters. At St Andrew’s Nursing Home in Taman Jurong, there is one new case, for a total of 11. The total number of cases in Singapore is currently 138,327. As of Thursday, there were 16,723 home recovery patients, 2,823 community care facilities, 438 Covid-19 treatment facilities, and 1,511 hospitals. So far, 506,552 people have received booster shots and an additional 110,000 have made reservations. Read the full MOH press release here.

