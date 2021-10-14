“The worst cold ever” that spreads throughout Lancashire: Public Health Director says “preferably at home”





Covid’s restrictions have been relaxed, and as winter approaches, sore throats, runny noses, headaches, coughs, body temperature, and many other symptoms that cannot be shaken off for days or weeks have been reported. With the increasing number of cases of Covid and symptoms, many people do not know which virus they are infected with or what action to take. Doctor Sakthi KarunanithiThe Lancashire County Council’s Director of Public Health said: In the bay. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise “If you feel sick with symptoms like a cold or the flu, try to stay home if possible. “If you experience any of the three symptoms of high temperature, new continuous cough, loss of smell or taste, or changes, you should self-isolate and undergo a PCR test as soon as possible. Just leave it alone. . Your home to take the test. “If you have other symptoms and are suspicious, take a test.” Why is the “worst cold ever” spreading? < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Dr. Sakthi Karunanithi Through Covid-19’s pandemic, social distance, and face covering, common illnesses such as cold have always been low, but now that these restrictions have been lifted, the virus is expected to return to revenge. >>> Lancashire parents are warned to be aware of signs of viral infection in their children.click here For more information. Many people report on Twitter that they were hit by the cold. One tweet seems to summarize a lot of experience, with over 15,000 likes and 1.5k retweets. Oliver Roll’s post states: Something else. This has never been sick on a continuous basis. “ Has our immune system been affected by the blockade? “We have never experienced this,” said Martin Michaelis, a professor of molecular medicine at the University of Kent, and it is still unclear how the blockade affected the immune system. Said. He is characterized by the fact that the immune system is “incredibly complex” and in fact its understanding is “still limited”, as well as “a significant reduction in the spread of infectious diseases”. There has never been a year like in the past. ” Universal”. “I don’t think the general susceptibility to infectious diseases will increase significantly,” said Professor Michaelis, but there are particular concerns this year, such as “getting the flu vaccine right.” He added that in the last 18 months, “the ability to accurately predict which influenza virus variants will cause the next winter outbreak has diminished.” How can I tell the difference between a cold and Covid-19? The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are so similar to those of the common cold and flu that it can be difficult to distinguish between different viruses. The symptoms overlap, but there are some clear differences that help distinguish them. According to the NHS, the three main symptoms of Covid-19 are high temperature, a new continuous cough that lasts for more than an hour, or three or more episodes of cough within 24 hours, loss of sensation or changes. Smell and taste. If any of these symptoms occur, you should perform an immunoflow or PCR coronavirus test and self-quarantine until a negative result is confirmed. On the other hand, the main symptoms of a common cold include stuffy nose, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle pain, coughing, sneezing, elevated body temperature, and pressure on the ears and face. The main difference to note is that stuffy nose, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, and pressure on the ears and face are usually not symptoms of the coronavirus. However, the Covid-19 Delta variant can cause cold-like symptoms such as runny nose. If you have this symptom in addition to the three Covid symptoms mentioned above, you should be quarantined and tested. A ZOE Covid study identified headache, sore throat, runny nose, and high temperature as the main symptoms of the delta variant. What are the symptoms of influenza? The difference is difficult to spot because influenza and coronavirus share many similar symptoms. High temperature and cough are both common symptoms, but influenza rarely causes loss or alteration of taste and smell, which is more common in Covid-19. According to NHS, the main symptoms of influenza are sudden high temperatures above 38 ° C, body pain, tiredness, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, headache, sleep disorders, loss of appetite, diarrhea, or tummy. Pain, sickness, sickness. If you suspect a cold, flu, or coronavirus, it is safest to self-quarantine and perform an immunochromatography or PCR test to confirm. According to NHS, you can speed up your recovery from a cold by resting and sleeping, keeping warm, drinking enough water to prevent dehydration, and gargling salt water to relieve sore throat. You can also buy counter cough and cold remedies. Pharmacies and supermarkets. Your symptoms do not improve after 3 weeks Your symptoms suddenly worsen Very hot or hot and shivering You are worried about your child’s symptoms Feeling short of breath or chest pain Have long-term medical conditions such as diabetes, heart, lungs, kidneys Immune weakness-for example, because you are receiving chemotherapy How to take the Covid test in Lancashire If you have symptoms and are suspicious, have a PCR test. PCR tests can be booked online or by calling 119. The online booking system asks if you have any symptoms. If you do not have the classic symptoms and still need a PCR test, click No. Then there are a few questions until you get to the question asking why you book the test. Click the option “I have no symptoms, but the local council or health care team has asked me (or someone I live with) to have a test.” You can then make an appointment to take the test.

