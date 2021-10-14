How to keep toddlers safe from COVID-19 this fall and winter

Most people are less likely to get the disease when they are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, but precautions are needed for families whose children are too young to be vaccinated (under 12 years old). As of October 7 American Academy of Pediatrics New cases in children with COVID-19 remain “very high”, with over 148,000 cases reported in the past week.

Experts recommend continuing safety measures such as wearing masks, practicing proper hand hygiene, increasing ventilation in areas where children gather, and moving outdoor activities if possible. But as winter approaches and more activity moves inward, what should families with unvaccinated children do? Here is some advice from a few experts.

Should families with children under the age of 12 avoid social gatherings?

Last year, many doctors and other health professionals It is recommended to form “foam” Or, band with a small group of neighbors and friends to allow people to interact with the virus without significantly changing their exposure to the virus. NS Ideas for these bubbles People only interacted with members of the bubble or pod to keep everyone safe.

Karl Minguez, Interim Dean of the Department of Health Sciences at New University, said: Haven. “We’ve seen it as a country, but this fourth wave now has a delta … it seems to be declining, there aren’t any additions (variations of concerns), so how to prevent the future Must be considered a variant of concern until everyone has the opportunity to be vaccinated. “

Minguez said bubbling may be a good idea for parents who want to take special precautions while waiting for their young children to be vaccinated. To make the foam even safer, all eligible members participating must be fully vaccinated.

“My recommendation is, whenever possible, to form your bubble with the nuclear family and the vaccinated and children around you who have been vaccinated,” he said. ..

Do I need to take precautions if I fall into a bubble?

Because the bubbles cannot penetrate Helps take precautions If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it is like wearing a mask when in close contact and isolating it from the members of the pod.

“We still have an intimate circle of friends and family, and I’m relieved to say,’Hey, I think I might be sniffing a bit, so I’ll pass today,'” Federico said.・ Dr. Laham said. Medical Director of Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Pediatric Infectious Diseases Hospital. “Make a circle of close friends, think you are responsible, and use common sense.”

If the bubble contains unvaccinated children, it is important to make sure that the group is still engaged in activities that are safe for those children. Instead of going to a restaurant or engaging in a large group of unmasked strangers and other activities, try to stay outdoors or spend time at home as much as possible.

“During these winters, whether you’re in the northeast or lying on the beach somewhere in the southwest, whether you’re playing in the snow or not, allow (children) to get out. It’s great to be involved in the activity, “Minges said. “Because the particles are diluted in the outdoor space, there is much less concern (infecting COVID-19).”

As if children in the bubble share classrooms and carpools together with the school to minimize the risk to unvaccinated children and prevent outbreaks that could affect school and day care. Make sure you are kids who meet each other anyway. Avoid forming bubbles with children in different classrooms, as the potential for outbreaks can be greater.

“This helps public health professionals do contact tracing and mitigate the spread,” Minges explained.

When can my child be vaccinated?

While pod formation and other precautions can help keep children safe, many parents are eager to expect a day when their children can be vaccinated.

“At this point in the pandemic … my youngest child is nine and I know she’s in the next row,” Laham said.

Pfizer-Recently Submitted by BioNTech Emergency permission for vaccines for children aged 5-11 years. The Food and Drug Administration Advisory Board will meet at the end of October to discuss the request. White House officials told NBC News The governor was told to begin preparing to vaccinate those children by early November. It is unknown when children under the age of 5 will qualify.

Until then, the best thing an adult and a qualified vaccinated person can do is to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

