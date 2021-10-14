





The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Data show that men assigned a “green” Mediterranean diet doubled their fasting ghrelin levels compared to a traditional Mediterranean diet, improving insulin sensitivity and visceral adipose tissue regression. Shows. Ghrelin, known as the “hunger hormone,” increases on an empty stomach and decreases shortly after a meal. Decreased fasting ghrelin levels are associated with obesity and metabolic syndrome. Galzaban, MD, MPH, Researchers, cardiologists, and colleagues at the University of Ben Gurion and the Soloka University Medical Center in Negev and Beersheba, Israel write in the background of the study. Weight loss is associated with elevated fasting ghrelin levels and improved insulin sensitivity. However, the underlying mechanism between diet-induced changes in fasting ghrelin levels and insulin sensitivity remains unclear. “The results of this study suggest that fasting ghrelin levels may serve as a valuable indicator of cardiometabolic health after weight loss,” Tsaban told Healio. “We also have individuals who follow a green-Mediterranean diet, including green tea. [and] An aquatic spirodela and lean meat-free plant named Mankai has twice as high fasting ghrelin levels as participants following a normal Mediterranean diet or a healthy balanced diet. I did. This suggests that a green Mediterranean diet may provide additional cardiac metabolic benefits. “ Tsaban Researchers and cardiologists at Ben Gurion University and Negev and Soloka University Medical Centers in Beersheba, Israel.

In a secondary analysis of the 18-month DIRECT-PLUS trial initiated in May 2017 to assess the effects of dietary interventions on body weight and obesity, Tsaban et al. Found abdominal obesity and / or dyslipidemia (mean BMI). , 31.3 kg / NS288% male; 37% with prediabetes; 11% with type 2 diabetes). Participants could be a healthy diet (n = 98; 86 men), a Mediterranean diet (n = 98; 86 men), or a green Mediterranean diet (n = 98; 87 men). Randomly assigned to one of the three meals. activity. Both Mediterranean diets were similarly low in calories and contained 28g of walnuts daily. The Green Mediterranean group also consumed 3-4 cups of green tea daily. Wolffia-globosa (Mankai) Shaking of plants. Researchers measured fasting ghrelin levels (mean baseline fasting ghrelin levels, 504 pg / mL) and quantified body fat accumulation via MRI at baseline and 18 months. The retention rate was 98.3% at 6 months and 89.8% at 18 months. Researchers found similar moderate weight in two calorie-restricted Mediterranean diet groups (mean, –2.9% in the Mediterranean, –3.9% in the green Mediterranean) and a healthy diet group (mean, –0.6%). We observed a decrease. Researchers have found that decreased fasting ghrelin levels are associated with unfavorable cardiometabolic parameters such as elevated visceral adipose tissue (VAT), intrahepatic fat, leptin, and blood pressure (“P All .05). Changes in fasting ghrelin levels at 18 months were shown in men (mean increase, 7.3 pg / mL; 26.6%) and women (mean decrease, –9.2 pg / nL; 21.3%; P = .001). At 18 months, fasting ghrelin levels increased by an average of 1.3%, 5.4%, and 10.5% in the healthy eating group, the Mediterranean group, and the green Mediterranean group, respectively ().P = .03 for a green Mediterranean vs. a healthy eating group). Gender stratification revealed similar changes in men only. In men, 18-month fasting ghrelin levels are assessed by a homeostatic model of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR; r = –0.154) and VAT regression (r = –0.221) after adjusting for relative body weight. It was associated with favorable changes in the insulin resistance profile. loss(P Both are .05). In residual regression analysis, insulin resistance and VAT remained inversely correlated with elevated fasting ghrelin levels beyond those explained by weight loss (“P .05), according to the researchers. “The results of our study suggest that fasting ghrelin is an essential hormonal factor in diet-related recovery of insulin sensitivity and regression of visceral lipopathy,” Tsaban told Healio. “Different diet-specific responses to elevated fasting ghrelin levels may suggest different mechanisms by which different diets reduce cardiometabolic risk, such as a green Mediterranean diet.” For more information: Galzaban, MD, MPH, Can be reached with [email protected]; twitter: @GalTsaban..

