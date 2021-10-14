Leprosy first seen in wild chimpanzees





Cases of leprosy in chimpanzees have been found in Guinea-Bissau and Cote d’Ivoire, and this is the first time that leprosy has been found in non-human species. Africa , Researchers said in a study published Wednesday.

It can lead to the development of lesions and nodules, as well as loss of sensation and blindness in the limbs. Leprosy Is an infectious disease that can cause serious damage to human nerves, skin, and respiratory tracts.It can lead to the development of lesions and nodules, as well as loss of sensation and blindness in the limbs.

Scientists used camera traps to study chimpanzee behavior from 2015 to 2019. According to the study, looking at the images, the researchers found two men and two women with “severe leprosy-like lesions.” Symptoms progressed over time, similar to what humans experience.

“When I first saw an image of a chimpanzee with nodules and lesions on its face, it was so similar to human leprosy that I quickly realized that it was leprosy,” said the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. One of the authors of the study told CNN on Thursday.

It is not yet known exactly how the chimpanzees were infected, but it is believed to have resulted from human exposure or “other unknown sources of the environment.” Leprosy has previously been seen in wildlife such as red squirrels in the United Kingdom and armadillos in the Americas, but it is very shocking to see leprosy “suddenly appearing in chimpanzees because it is so well studied.” was. She has further research on how wild chimpanzees came into contact with the disease and what it means for species already endangered by factors such as hunting and habitat loss. I said it would be. Hockings added that the findings relate to nature maintenance activities and researchers. When it comes to treating leprosy in wild chimpanzees, it can be difficult. “Treatment for leprosy in humans is relatively easy, especially if it is diagnosed early enough,” Hockings said. “But for animals that are unfamiliar with humans, such as these particular populations, it is very difficult to administer antibiotics. Treatment of leprosy animals is limited and the ethical consequences of darts chimpanzees. The question arises because of the need to consider. The complexity of treatment. “ Hockings said humans have traditionally been considered the primary host of leprosy and will incorporate this finding into a wide range of studies centered on human-ape interactions. And now it suddenly appears in wild chimpanzees. The study was published in the journal Nature ..

