Grand River Hospital: 136 staff, COVID-19 unvaccinated doctors, on unpaid leave





According to Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital, privileges were suspended after 136 staff and doctors were put on unpaid leave or chose not to be vaccinated. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. The largest hospital in the region states that this is equivalent to 3.2% of staff, as 4,163 staff and doctors are fully vaccinated and another 63 are partially vaccinated. .. read more: COVID-19 — 51 staff members who did not prove vaccination fired in Cambridge, Ontario.hospital “We’re still reviewing some of the documents that arrived overnight, but we expect 136 staff and doctors to be on unpaid leave or to be deprived of privileges,” GRHVP Jennifer O’Brien said Wednesday. Said on the night of. “These team members must submit evidence of complete COVID-19 vaccination by November 9, 2021. At that point, hospital employment status has been confirmed and legitimate non-vaccination. If there is no medical reason, employment may end. “ The story continues under the ad















More than a month ago, state health officer Dr. Keeran Moore issued a directive that all hospitals need to implement vaccination policies by September 7. On September 1, hospitals in the Waterloo region and Wellington County announced a joint announcement, with staff, doctors, students, volunteers and contractors working at the facility scheduled to be vaccinated or take unpaid leave until October 12. Said that. On Monday, two other hospitals in the area announced a temporary dismissal, saying the Cambridge Memorial Hospital would leave 51 staff and doctors on unpaid leave. read more: COVID-19 — An Ontario hospital has fired 57 unvaccinated employees. 98.5 percent say they obeyed their obligations This represents a small percentage of hospital employees, as 96.8% of staff and doctors were fully vaccinated. The story continues under the ad A similar story at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener states that 98% of staff are now fully vaccinated and some will follow suit. The hospital said about 30 employees were to be on unpaid leave. View link »

