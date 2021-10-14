Get Ready for a Flood in Marin’s New Home – Marin Independent Journal

Marin needs to prepare for an architectural boom that the county hasn’t seen for more than 50 years.

Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislature, Marin has an allotment to build 14,405 homes by 2031. This is an increase of more than 10% in housing.

The aim is to address California’s housing shortages, and the Association of Bay Area Governments, a state-appointed regional planning agency, has determined that the allocation set for Marine is its fair share.

Not only did the state take over ambitious quotas, but it also passed legislation that undermines local zoning.

State estimates that California needs millions of new housing units. Quotas are set to help meet that need.

Most Marine municipalities have appealed these numbers, but most of their bids for lower quotas have been rejected. Others may be subject to similar decisions.

Critics of top-down obligations believe that their cities are mostly built and that casual observers may have access to housing Most open lands are preserved as open spaces or park lands Claims to be. About 85% of the marine terrain is public open spaces and green spaces.

Some other areas are not suitable for more housing due to the narrow, winding hillside streets.

Proponents argue that in recent decades Marin has established planning restrictions, leading to economic inequality and fostering an anti-growth political climate that makes it the most racist county in the Bay Area.

A senior researcher at the University of California, Berkeley Census Zone called Marin the “white sea.”

Proponents of state quotas claim that new housing helps promote greater racial and economic equity.

Unfortunately, only half of the quota is for affordable homes, the kind of home Marin really needs.

Quotas are a green light for developers. It remains to be seen how local governments are striving to comply with quotas while implementing reasonable fire and road safety restrictions.

Local officials will have to stop responding to the “not in my backyard” argument from people who comfortably oppose the proposal for a nearby building. They often crossed the boundaries of the marine, put together a blueprint, and sent more than a few developers towards a less restrictive locale.

These will be difficult times for our county. Many of the pushes from Sacramento correspond to townships here and elsewhere in the state, and the practice of exclusive planning continues to be well received.

Neighboring groups who have mastered combat development need to understand that Sacramento has rewritten the rules.

The concept of a single-family neighborhood was redefined by the governor and lawmakers.

The tightly controlled municipality that once dominated local buildings was eroded by Sacramento.

The next decade will tell us what the Sacramento Edict will be and whether local governments can guide new developments to the right place, the right size, and complementary designs.

For San Rafael and Novat, the proper use of opportunities such as the redevelopment of Northgate Mall and the campus of the Long-Term Closed Firefighters Fund is important for these municipalities to meet state demands. Every town needs to look for possible opportunities to build labor housing near work, shopping, services and transportation.

Building a coveted home is no longer just a political service. We need to focus on what is possible.

ABAG’s local councilor Novato councilor Pat Eklund is concerned that Sacramento’s increase in local government housing quotas has “failed cities and counties.”

Its fate should not be due to a lack of commitment and effort to find the opportunity to build the homes Marin needs.