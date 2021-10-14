Chemicals used in packaging can contribute to 100,000 US deaths annually – Research | US News





A group of chemicals called Phthalic esterAlso known as a plasticizer, according to a new study, can contribute to the premature death of 91,000 to 107,000 older people each year in the United States. Adults aged 55 to 64 years, who had the highest levels of phthalates in their urine, were more likely to die of any cause, especially heart disease, than adults who were less exposed. Study published on Tuesday It is published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Pollution. The study also estimated that this loss of life could cost the United States $ 40 to $ 47 billion annually. “In the past, we knew that chemicals were associated with heart disease, and that heart disease was the leading cause of death, but we didn’t link the chemicals themselves to death,” he said. The lead author of the study, Dr. Leonardo Trasande, said. Said in release.. In the United States, three types of phthalates are restricted or banned in toys, but the restrictions are less. With cosmetics When Food packaging material.. The researchers said the study “focused considerable urgency” on further limiting phthalates in food packaging materials and other consumer goods. Phthalate esters, a group of the most commonly used chemicals to make plastics harder to break, can interfere with the functioning of hormones, researchers say, because chemicals can cause hormone regulation and inflammation in the body. I am planning to find out what role it plays. The study included more than 5,300 adults who participated in the American population between 2001 and 2010. health Nutritional surveys collect health information from people during face-to-face interviews throughout the United States. The findings included in this study were from adults who also provided urine samples measured for phthalate metabolites. TrasandeThe lead author of this study is the director of the Environmental Hazard Research Center at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and author of Sicker Fatter Poorer, a book on the threat of hormonal disruptive chemicals. He warned that studies did not prove that phthalates were the direct cause of these premature deaths, as the biological relationship between phthalates and premature mortality has not been established. .. “Our research suggests that the damage to society of this chemical is far greater than we initially thought,” Trasande said. “There is clear evidence that limiting exposure to toxic phthalates helps protect the physical and financial well-being of Americans.”

