Health
Whitty warns that the NHS will face a “very difficult” winter
Top England doctors warned that medical services will face a “very difficult” winter as demand pressure on the NHS increases.
At the Royal College of General Practician Annual Meeting in Liverpool today, UK Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty explained the “difficult order” that the NHS will face in the coming months.
He warned that spending the winter without Covid’s pressure on the NHS is an “impossible dream” and the country is not far from a really serious situation.
His comment looks like this Independent Patients were reported to have waited 13 hours behind an ambulance yesterday as hospitals across the country took urgent steps to meet record levels of demand.
According to today’s new NHS statistics, about 1 million 999 calls were made in September, making the A & E unit the busiest September ever.
“Unfortunately, winter will be very difficult for the NHS,” Whitty said in a speech at the conference, adding that “unfortunately, general practice will definitely be at the forefront of this.”
He said this would be a reality “whether the amount of Covid is relatively small but insignificant, or whether it actually surges further in winter.”
He said the exact modeling was uncertain, but he was confident that the dire situation he faced last winter would not happen and said the country’s “top-end risk” was much lower than before. rice field.
However, he warned that the number of Covids could still increase.
“Therefore, the margin of error is very small. This winter’s Zero Covid is a completely impossible dream, except for the hearts of a few, but it’s an impossible dream to clarify about it. “
He said officials wanted them to be able to keep the numbers at “relatively low levels,” but he said there were other threats such as the resurgence of the flu.
Many people haven’t met as many other people as they normally have for two years, but he added: It is an influenza vaccine that is not very compatible with influenza because there is not enough influenza circulating to properly correct the Southern Hemisphere. “
He added that in addition to the usual winter pressures of heart disease, slips, trips and falls, other serious infections are also circulating.
“There is no doubt that we put them all together and, as we knew from the beginning, we see people who delayed coming to see the doctor come later. Their stage of illness, and therefore more serious. sick.
“The fact that we need to catch up with screening and maintain the momentum of vaccination. Taken together, this is a very difficult order.”
But he said the country is in a much better place due to the actions of the GP and other medical professionals.
“We are definitely not out of the forest yet, but if there was no general practice, it would be catastrophic.”
