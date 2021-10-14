Health
Does influenza vaccination work?Breakthrough cases, myths, etc.
In an era of information overload, some question the effectiveness of flu vaccines and flu shots. One of the most common and harmful misconceptions is that getting sick after receiving an injection means that the vaccine didn’t work. But this is not true.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates
This article uncovers the myth that flu vaccines are ineffective and outlines some of the many benefits of getting a flu shot for yourself and others.
After being vaccinated against the flu, you may be infected with the flu virus. This is called a “breakthrough infection”. Many believe that breakthrough infections are evidence that vaccination does not work.
However, no vaccine is 100% effective, and even with the best vaccine, some people are expected to get sick after vaccination.
There are several reasons why breakthrough infections occur after a flu shot.
Some people have weakened their immune system due to their age or underlying health. This can make it difficult for their bodies to build a proper response to vaccination. In other words, you cannot get the full protective effect of influenza vaccination.
Breakthrough infections can also occur because people are exposed to a different strain of virus that was used to develop the vaccine that year.
Each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) reviews thousands of influenza virus samples worldwide to determine which strain should be used to develop the next season’s influenza vaccine. Vaccines can be less effective if someone is exposed to an influenza virus that is very different from the one used in the vaccine.
It is also important to remember that there are many seasonal viruses that cause flu-like symptoms, such as the cold-causing rhinovirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Influenza vaccination does not provide protection against other respiratory viruses.
Get sick with influenza vaccination
Another common myth is that flu shots can give you the flu. But that is not possible.
Influenza vaccination is not done using a live virus, but includes either a dead virus (known as an inactivated virus) or a single viral protein. You can’t give you the flu because they don’t contain a living virus.
The nasal flu vaccine contains live viruses, but these are weakened and cannot be replicated efficiently. In people with a normally functioning immune system, the immune response effectively controls the virus before it causes the disease.
So why do so many people claim to get sick from a flu shot?Often this is
Immediately after taking a shot, the body begins an immune response, so side effects are normal. Many of these mimic the symptoms of influenza, including:
- headache
- heat
- cold
- Malaise
- muscle pain
- nausea
The purpose of vaccination is to help the body develop an immune response as if it had encountered a real infection, but there is no real risk of getting a serious illness.
You are not really ill, but your body behaves like an illness. These reactions are expected side effects of vaccination and indicate that your body is actually building immunity to the flu virus as intended, so if you are exposed to the virus in the future, you The immune system can repel it.
Even in the event of a breakthrough infection, vaccination against the flu can provide many protective benefits to you and the people around you.
Reduce the severity of the disease
Studies show that flu shots help reduce the severity of the illness in people who get the flu and reduce the likelihood of needing a doctor’s consultation. Influenza vaccination was prevented during the 2019-2020 influenza season
Preventing hospitalization during the COVID-19 pandemic is very important. More than half Many US hospitals are still exposed to high or extreme stress.
For those who were finally hospitalized, a 2021 analysis found that vaccination against influenza in several different studies reduced their chances of being hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU). one quarter The chance of dying from the flu is about one-third.
Protect vulnerable people
Influenza vaccination is especially important for people who are susceptible to serious illnesses based on their age and health.They are
- Elderly (65 years old and over)
- infant
- Pregnant person
- People with chronic lung disease such as asthma
- People with heart disease, stroke, or diabetes
- Cancer person
Another study found that flu shots reduced the chances of being hospitalized for a flu-related illness by about a factor of one. 40 percent For pregnant women.
Reduce the spread of the virus
In addition to protecting yourself from the flu, getting a flu shot is an important way to protect the people around you by reducing the spread of the virus.
In addition to covering coughs, washing hands and avoiding sick people, getting a flu shot is an important tool for controlling the spread of the flu virus in the community.
It is important to get a flu shot to protect yourself and the people around you.
If you get sick after vaccination, flu shots can help protect you from serious illnesses and complications such as hospitalization and death. This is especially important for people who are at risk of serious complications from the flu based on their age and underlying health.
Early flu shots can protect you throughout the flu season. Influenza vaccinations are widely available at many pharmacies and grocery stores without reservation.
If you have any questions about whether a flu shot is right for you, contact your doctor or local clinic for more information.
