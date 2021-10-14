What is “super cold”? How the symptom described as “the worst cold in history” spreads in the UK and how it differs from Covid





More and more people are calling NHS111 and its GP Because it’s “super cold” There are many shares on social media The worst cold ever. The UK Health and Security Agency Reported an increase in calls 111-111, for colds, flu, coughing, or unexpected dyspnea, especially in patients aged 15-44 years, Times Report. There is speculation as to whether the symptoms are due to a cold or a coronavirus. Experts warned against self-diagnosis and urged patients to undergo a Covid-19 test if they were experiencing coughing, temperature, taste or smell loss. Alan McNally, a professor of microbial evolution genomics at the University of Birmingham, said: “Attempting self-diagnosis is a surefire way to boost the Covid-19 case rate again.” Are you watching the frigid? Professor Neil Mabbott, an immunopathologist at the University of Edinburgh, says it is unlikely that a cold circulation will be seen. “Rather, our immune system has had limited exposure to the common cold for the past 18 months. [during lockdown and Covid-129 restrictions] Therefore, our immunity to these illnesses weakens during this period and is less effective against the common cold than would normally be expected. “ According to data from the Royal College of General Practitioners, the incidence of colds is significantly higher this year, about one-third higher than this time last year. The incidence was 3.1 per 100,000 people in the week up to October 3, 2020, compared to 2.1 in the week up to October 4, 2020. Why is this happening now? Increasing reports of severe colds and flu highlight the “power of blockade, masking, social distance, and hygiene” introduced in response to the pandemic, Professor Mabot added. “Not only was this very effective in reducing the transmission of the coronavirus within the community, but it also had the added benefit of reducing the spread of colds and other common infectious diseases.” Measures have been eased, and as people mix indoors and start traveling by public transport, the levels of colds and other respiratory illnesses have naturally risen. What should you do? According to experts, for most people with a cold, plenty of fluids and paracetamol can help relieve symptoms. Self-quarantine is not required if Covid-19 is excluded or does not show the same symptoms.

