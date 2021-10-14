Connect with us

Health

Covid’s case hit a 12-week high as Chris Whitty issued a winter warning for the NHS.

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By

 


NS

He recorded an additional 45,066 cases in the United Kingdom COVID-19 -The highest daily numbers since Thursday, July 20th, when the UK’s chief medical officer warned that this winter would be “extremely difficult” NHS..

Professor Chris Whitty to delegation at the Royal College of General Practician annual meeting in Liverpool, NHS tough as it fights covids, flu and other viruses, and common winter issues such as travel and falls. He said he was facing the moon.

Meanwhile, A & E waits have sunk to the worst levels in the UK since the four-hour target was launched in 2004, and doctors warn that the situation is bleak ahead of winter.

A quarter of patients waited for treatment for more than 4 hours in September. Longer wait times have been recorded elsewhere in the UK. New statistics are shown today.

The latest Covid aggregate represents a 5% increase from the day before 42,776 confirmed cases were reported. This was the most one-day case since July 21st.

The UK’s 7-day rolling covid infection rate is 381 per 100,000 population. This increase appears to be driven by cases between school-aged children and teens, which are at their highest levels since the fall of 2020.

Approximately 277,875 cases have been recorded in the last 7 days, an increase of 13% over the previous week.

Individual tests and traces Numbers In the UK, at least once a week until October 6, a total of 212,880 people were Covid-19 positive, up 2% from the previous week. This is the highest number of positive tests since the week leading up to July 21st.

Meanwhile, the government said that within 28 days after a positive Covid-19 test as of Thursday, another 157 people died, with the official UK death toll reaching 138,237.

..

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-cases-deaths-uk-latest-figure-updates-pandemic-ons-b960573.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: