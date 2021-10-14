Covid’s case hit a 12-week high as Chris Whitty issued a winter warning for the NHS.

NS He recorded an additional 45,066 cases in the United Kingdom COVID-19 -The highest daily numbers since Thursday, July 20th, when the UK’s chief medical officer warned that this winter would be “extremely difficult” NHS..

Professor Chris Whitty to delegation at the Royal College of General Practician annual meeting in Liverpool, NHS tough as it fights covids, flu and other viruses, and common winter issues such as travel and falls. He said he was facing the moon.

Meanwhile, A & E waits have sunk to the worst levels in the UK since the four-hour target was launched in 2004, and doctors warn that the situation is bleak ahead of winter.

A quarter of patients waited for treatment for more than 4 hours in September. Longer wait times have been recorded elsewhere in the UK. New statistics are shown today.

The latest Covid aggregate represents a 5% increase from the day before 42,776 confirmed cases were reported. This was the most one-day case since July 21st.

The UK’s 7-day rolling covid infection rate is 381 per 100,000 population. This increase appears to be driven by cases between school-aged children and teens, which are at their highest levels since the fall of 2020.

Approximately 277,875 cases have been recorded in the last 7 days, an increase of 13% over the previous week.

Individual tests and traces Numbers In the UK, at least once a week until October 6, a total of 212,880 people were Covid-19 positive, up 2% from the previous week. This is the highest number of positive tests since the week leading up to July 21st.

Meanwhile, the government said that within 28 days after a positive Covid-19 test as of Thursday, another 157 people died, with the official UK death toll reaching 138,237.

Covid’s daily mortality is generally on the rise from the beginning of the month, but the curve is flatter than it is.

Approximately 823 deaths have been recorded in the last 7 days, an increase of 9 percent from the previous week.

However, daily Covid-19 hospitalizations are almost flat. The latest data provided on October 10 show that 719 people were hospitalized in Covid. There were about 5,423 hospitalizations in 7 days, an increase of only 5.8% from the previous week.

Professor speaking with delegation at the Royal College of General Practician Annual Meeting in Liverpool on Thursday Chris Whitty I warned about the tough month to come.

However, he praised the GP, who is currently in dire straits with face-to-face appointments, for all the “excellent” diligence and professionalism of the last two years.

He states: “Unfortunately, in terms of where Covid spends the winter, I think it will be very difficult for the NHS.

“That is, whether the amount of Covid is relatively low but not trivial, or whether it actually surges further in winter.

“If you ask 100 modelers, you’ll get over 100 answers about how this is done.

“I think we’re very confident in the top end. What you would have faced if you had a problem last winter doesn’t happen, except for the anomalous escape mutant variant. Well, basically, if you can completely circumvent the defense, I think the risk of the top end is much lower.

“But it can certainly rise. It’s only two to three times as long away from the very serious pressure on the NHS, and it’s already serious, but it’s really hard to deal with.

“Therefore, the margin of error is very small.”

“It’s a completely impossible dream to zero Covid this winter,” Whitty added, adding that he wanted to keep it “relatively low.”

With regard to influenza, is it possible to have low levels because people are not yet very mixed, or is the lack of innate immunity possible leading to a “really serious spike” of influenza vaccines? He said there was a lot of debate about the possibilities and it’s not very consistent with the strains that affect Britain.

Experts said the NHS was facing a “very high order” when other viruses and winter health problems were added to the mix along with people seeking delayed care during the pandemic.

“I hope the sunlit highlands are great by Christmas, but unfortunately I don’t think so,” he added.

Regarding the advice given during the pandemic, Professor Whitti said: “The important thing to be a CMO is that it’s just another doctor’s job.”

He added: ..

“I think our job is to stick to being a doctor with a specific role within the government.”

The government has handed £ 250m to GP practices to hire temporary staff to ease pressure on the NHS.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the new GP rescue package would help ease pressure on the entire system.