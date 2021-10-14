Marin County will be the first in California to have a “moderate” COVID infection with the CDC framework





Marin County will be the first county in the Bay Area to enter the yellow or “moderate” layer of COVID infections in the state and may be the first county to reach new regional standards for dropping indoors in the Bay Area. Maskman date. The CDC updated county-level COVID tracking data on Thursday, and Marin County is now the only county in the country with “moderate” levels of COVID spread in major metropolitan areas. Most of the United States remains in the red or “high” category at the state level. Immerse in the yellow area Earlier this month, we returned to the Orange or “substantial” category, along with four states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, and Hawaii. This is an increase from 41 cases two weeks ago and is based on an average of 66 new daily cases per 100,000 inhabitants. 50 are cutoffs for the yellow layer. In the CDC rubric, the yellow layer allows indoors to remove the mask of vaccinated people, but unvaccinated people need to keep the mask on. be careful. However, a coalition of Bay Area health officials announced last week that mask obligations would remain until the county remained in the yellow layer for three consecutive weeks. This week, the other seven Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, are still in the orange or “substantial” layer, and Napa county is still in the red layer. Map via CDC Via CDC Another regional standard used to anticipate withdrawing mask obligations is vaccination of 80% of the total, including children who are ineligible for counting. Marin has actually reached that benchmark, but most Bay Area counties are unlikely to reach it until the CDC approves a vaccine for children aged 5-11. That is, most mask rules are maintained throughout the holiday season. SF Mayor London Breed is San Francisco Drop Maskman Dates Individually on Friday For gyms, religious services, and offices where 100% of employees are vaccinated. Masks are required in restaurants, bars and theaters. As Chronicle Report, Marin County Health Doctor Matt Willis told county overseers this week that Mask’s obligations could soon be lifted. “For those who are worried that they may not yet be ready to lift additional regional restrictions, it is possible to recognize that Marin County is a highly protected county due to its highest vaccination rate. It’s important, “says Willis. “It also has some [lowest] Nationwide case rate. So if someone can do it, we can do it. “ San Francisco accounts for 75% of fully vaccinated residents, including all age groups. It may take a few more weeks before the child’s vaccination approval is given. Therefore, it takes at least two months before the needle moves based on the wave that the child takes a shot. Perhaps employers will increase the proportion of cities by mandating kicks this month and next month, but it’s too early to tell. Photo: Jared Lisack

