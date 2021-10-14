Chris Whitty warns of the “very difficult” winter for the NHS.





The UK’s chief medical officer warns that this winter will be “extremely difficult” for the NHS, as the UK has recorded the highest daily coronavirus infections since July. Speak at the annual meeting of Royal College of General Practical Medicine In Liverpool, Professor Chris Whitti said that in addition to normal winter pressures such as the flu, medical services will fight the coronavirus and the backlog of delayed procedures. “Unfortunately, I think the whole winter will be very difficult for the NHS when it comes to where Covid spends the winter,” he said. He added that this would happen “whether the amount of Covid is relatively low but important, or whether it actually surges further in winter.” Professor Whitty is convinced that the threat of NHS collapse is significantly lower than last year, “except for abnormal escape mutants,” but the increase in cases could put “very serious pressure” on the NHS. Said there is. “The margin of error is very small,” he added. The UK has recorded an additional 45,066 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 11 percent from the previous week. This marks the highest daily number since July 20th. Cases between school-age children and teens have been at their highest levels since the fall of 2020, leading to concerns that they may be contributing to the spread of the virus. Experts are concerned that influenza-related illnesses could surge this year. Restricted containment prevented the population from coming into contact with the virus, which weakened its immunity. Public Health England said it did not record a case of influenza during the seven weeks of February, which is usually the peak season for influenza. The government has acknowledged that the flu could put a heavy burden on the NHS this year, said Helen Watterycare, Minister of Care. .. “ The report from the Medical Academy is In the UK, as many as 60,000 flu deaths could be seen this winter.. There are also concerns about the combined effects of Covid-19 and influenza. Studies suggesting that people infected with both are more than twice as likely to die As someone with Covid-19 alone. Concerns have led to The biggest flu vaccination drive ever, 40 million people provided jabs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/chris-whitty-nhs-exceptionally-difficult-winter-flu-covid-cases-1250218 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos