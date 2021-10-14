Half of COVID survivors show symptoms over 6 months





October 14, 2021-More than half of COVID-19 patients still Symptoms Six months after recovery, according to 57 studies and a major review of more than 250,000 patients. The results show that long-range COVID-19 is common and long-lasting and requires a change in method. Health care According to experts, the system works. According to researchers, half of the survivors (nearly 80% in this study were hospitalized with COVID-19) had a range of symptoms, including nervous system disorders, lung, heart, and bowel problems, and related problems. Onset mental health Problems, skin problems, and “signs and symptoms associated with poor general health. Stagnation, Fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and poor quality of life. “ The survey results are Published online Wednesday JAMA network open.. “Abnormally debilitating” Dr. David Putrino, Director of Rehabilitation Innovation at Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York, said: “It is important to understand that the majority of individuals experience persistent symptoms due to acute COVID. -19 Infections, and many of the persistent symptoms are very debilitating and in daily activities. You may not be able to participate. “ In the early stages Pandemic“There was great hope that the new virus would resemble the flu,” said Putrino, who did not participate in the study. “Individuals may be very ill, but when they recover, they will recover completely.” .. “The misconception was that a new type of virus struck the human body, leaving victims behind.” The fact that the patient was hospitalized and that the patient had persistent symptoms, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, was “a little awakening call.” According to Putrino, his team is primarily looking at patients who show symptoms of “invisible” debilitating after COVID-19, even though most tests have returned to normal. Patients often make extreme reports Malaise If they exert themselves physically, mentally or emotionally, they experience symptoms for several days. Other commonly reported symptoms include Chest pain, Brain fog, suddenly getting hot, then getting cold, or discomfort after eating.

The Putrino team works closely with Mount Sinai’s Post COVID Care Center. The center has a much larger group of patients with complex but medically accountable conditions. According to Putrino, long-distance COVID-19 needs better tests, such as a blood test that can point out some of the complications described in this study. He added that continuous remote monitoring would be important because the symptoms “would hurt the patient and then retreat.” “This is when we begin to see many physiological dysfunctions that we may miss in our daily lives. Physical examination At the clinic, “Putrino said. “All organs” The biggest surprise in this article may be that many survivors of COVID-19 have long been symptomatic, said Paddy Ssentongo, MD, an assistant professor at the Center for Neural Engineering, Pennsylvania State University, who co-authored the study. Said. Another important point is the huge number of symptoms that patients experience. “All organs are hit and the brain is hit,” says Ssentongo. There are challenges to that. In the United States, these patients need to seek treatment from different doctors on different days, unless they are treated at a long-distance COVID-19 or other one-stop center because the health care system is broken. Said Sentongo. Later impact on mental health Long COVID He said it was very undervalued. Failure to address these issues will result in depressionSaid Sentongo. Even before the pandemic, he said mental health treatment was not a widespread priority. .. The COVID-19 pandemic could lead to the integration of mental and physical health care. “This is our best opportunity as everyone is focused on COVID-19,” Ssentongo said.

