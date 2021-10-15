Rank food nutrition from start to worst

Share on Pinterest Raspberries, along with other fruits, have been ranked at the top of the new food ranking system.Alexei Durin / EyeEm / Getty Images Researchers have developed a “food compass” that ranks foods from the healthiest to the unhealthy based on nine factors.

Fruits and vegetables were the best, and processed foods were the worst.

Experts say that this system can be used to select the right food for the diet based on individual goals. Determining if food is “good” for you is not always easy. However, researchers at Tufts University in Massachusetts may have eased the situation by developing new tools that rank more than 8,000 foods and beverages in order of health. Beyond “eat vegetables and avoid soda”, the general public is quite confused about how to identify healthier options in grocery stores, cafeterias and restaurants. ” Dr. Darish Mosafarian, The lead author of the study and Dean of the Faculty of Nutrition Science Policy, Tufts University, Press release.. “Consumers, policy makers, and even the industry are looking for simple tools to guide everyone to healthier choices,” he added. NS research Funded by the National Institutes of Health and supported by both the food company Danone and the National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood.

A nutritional profiling system called a food compass scores foods based on nine factors. vitamin

mineral

Nutrient ratio

Food ingredients

Additive

process

Fiber / protein

Specific lipids

Phytochemicals This system gives foods a score ranging from 1 being the least healthy to 100 being the healthiest. Researchers said food and drink with a score of 70 or higher, such as raspberries, should be encouraged. Foods with a score of 31-69, such as potato chips, should be eaten in moderation. Items with a score of 30 or less, such as instant noodles, should be consumed to a minimum. LaurilightA PhD assistant professor of public health at the University of South Florida said the system might help people make better choices, but it’s not perfect. “I am [a] A tool that helps guide consumer behavior. I think it would be useful for consumers to classify foods in that way. Instead of classifying by just one nutrient, we categorized foods by incorporating many nutrients and health functions into the algorithm, “Wright told Healthline. “Consumers are confused by so many health messages —“ Reduce fat, but choose healthy fat. ”This is a more specific guideline for consumers. But it doesn’t take into account the individualization of people’s diets, “she added.

In the food compass system, the snack and sweets category had the lowest average score of 16. The highest scoring category was fruit, with an average score of close to 74. The average score for vegetables was 69, and the average score for legumes, nuts and seeds was 68. Almost all raw fruits received a perfect 100 score. “I argue that almost all fresh fruits and vegetables, especially those with naturally bright colors, need to decorate almost perfect 100, and almost all fresh fruits and vegetables can be eaten. I insist that you can and probably should eat. Feel free. ” Dana Hannes, MPH, RD, Ph.D., Senior Dietitian at the University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center, told Healthline. “Because it contains fiber and water, it’s very difficult to overeat calories, fresh fruits and vegetables, and it’s a full food. I’ve heard stories of eating too much fruits and vegetables and gaining weight. I’ve never had one, “she said.