What you need to know about the latest aspirin recommendations

For years, many doctors have recommended that people in their 50s start taking low doses of aspirin daily to protect their heart health and, more recently, to prevent colon cancer. So it was a shock this week when an independent committee recommended curbing the use of aspirin.

But don’t throw away the aspirin bottle yet.

NS RecommendationComing from the US Preventive Medicine Commission, was specifically targeted at people who have not started taking aspirin daily. An independent committee of volunteer experts did not give advice to people who are already taking aspirin daily, and the news is that if your doctor prescribes it you should stop taking the drug It doesn’t necessarily mean that. Talk to your doctor first to discuss the risks and benefits.

A concern among cardiologists is that news coverage of aspirin recommendations is still confusing high-risk people who can clearly still benefit from the drug. Doctors should prescribe aspirin daily for “secondary prevention” as a way to reduce the risk of those who already have a heart attack or stroke, or who have undergone serious heart intervention such as stenting or bypass surgery. Is often.

Dr. Eric Topol, a cardiologist and professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, said he had already stopped recommending aspirin to prevent his first heart attack, but he still benefits from the drug. There are many people at high risk.