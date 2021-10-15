CDC data show an increase in deaths from overdose in Florida.





The CDC said nearly 100,000 people died from drugs in 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic raged. According to data, nearly 10% of reported overdose deaths occurred in Florida. NS CDC Announces Number of Deaths from Temporary Drug Overdose From March 2020 to March 2021. The figures show that 96,779 deaths from overdose were reported nationwide in 12 months, an increase of almost 30%. Florida reported similar results. According to CDC data, 7,700 deaths were reported during this period, accounting for 8% of all deaths nationwide. The data show that it was an increase of 28%. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said they were not surprised at the numbers. [TRENDING: Here’s what Fla. is doing to solve national shipping delays | Sandwich shop closes Winter Park location | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)] advertisement “What is worrisome is that these numbers continue to grow,” the lemma said. Both sheriffs said they were seeing an increase in overdose in their county. “We saw a 9% increase between 2020 and 2021,” said Chitwood. The lemma said there have been 677 overdose in Seminole County since the beginning of the year. “This is an almost 20% increase from last year. The death toll was 97, an increase of 15%,” the lemma said. News 6 follows Central Florida’s response to the opioid crisis. The lemma stated that since January 1, Nalcan has been used 627 times to save people from overdose. Volusia County Drug Counselor Go to the hospital to help the overdose patient. In Marion County, Comprehensive facility A place where addicts of all stages can come for any kind of treatment. advertisement Dr. Elena Cyrus is an assistant professor of medicine at UCF. She has spent the last 10 years studying addiction. She said the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the increased substance use disorder. “It basically amplified that experience and extended it not only to vulnerable populations, but also to the general public,” Cyrus said. “Therefore, from a data standpoint, there are also higher levels of substance use and depression, even among those who have never previously reported mental health problems.” The lemma adds that it helps to overcome the opioid crisis by not only making dealers accountable, but also providing the support people need. “We need to discuss this to raise awareness and help our brothers and sisters get over it,” the lemma said. Chitwood adds addiction and mental health services need funding to overcome substance abuse. advertisement “Make sure there are resources available to help these people defeat their addiction and continue their lives,” Chitwood said.

