Health
Tuberculosis deaths will increase for the first time in years due to the fight against COVID-19, WHO said.
The number of people killed by tuberculosis (TB) has increased for the first time in more than a decade as resources have been diverted to fight the COVID-9 pandemic.
Key Point:
- WHO estimates that about 4 million people live without being diagnosed with tuberculosis.
- According to Doctors Without Borders, poor countries faced test barriers due to rising test prices.
- Global investment in TB’s efforts has declined, according to WHO.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its annual report on tuberculosis that 1.5 million people worldwide died of bacterial disease last year. This is an increase from 1.4 million deaths in 2019.
WHO also said that far fewer people were newly diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2020, 5.8 million compared to 7.1 million in 2019.
It is estimated that about 4 million people have tuberculosis, but it has not yet been diagnosed, up from 2.9 million in the previous year.
What is tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that often infect the lungs and is more infectious for people who have a cough or sneeze.
About a quarter of the world’s population has latent tuberculosis infection. That is, they have bacteria, but they are not sick and cannot be infected.
People who carry bacteria have a 5 to 10 percent chance of developing tuberculosis in the end.
Although the disease can be treated if detected early, the drug-resistant version is a complex treatment effort, and scientists are increasingly worried that bacteria will outpace readily available drugs.
Tuberculosis kills more people each year than AIDS and malaria. Found in Egyptian mummies, it is believed to have killed more people than any other infectious disease in history.
Pandemic impact
According to the WHO report, the most obvious effect of the pandemic on the number of tuberculosis was a global decrease in the number of newly diagnosed and reported people in 2020 compared to the previous year.
After a significant increase in the number of people diagnosed between 2017 and 2019, it decreased by 18% from 7.1 million to 5.8 million between 2019 and 2020.
The countries with the largest declines in 2020 were India (41%), Indonesia (14%), the Philippines (12%) and China (8%).
“The significant decline in TB case detection and reporting between 2019 and 2020 probably reflects a disruption in both supply and demand for TB diagnosis and treatment services,” the report said. ..
“Examples of such disruption are diminished ability of the medical system to continue to provide services, diminished willingness and ability to seek care in the context of blockages and related mobility restrictions, going to medical facilities during a pandemic. It is related to risk concerns, and similarities in symptoms associated with TB and COVID-19, including stigma. “
Poor countries struggle to access tests
Countries with the highest cases of tuberculosis include India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh and South Africa.
Doctors Without Borders Access Campaign Diagnostic Advisor Stijn Deborggraev said access to diagnosis and treatment is restricted in many countries with high numbers of TB patients.
He said they rely on tests conducted by the American company Cepheid, which he claimed to overcharge poor countries for their tests.
Deborg Graev said Cepheid received more than $ 250 million ($ 337 million) in public investment to develop tuberculosis testing technology and couldn’t make it available to those who needed it most. Stated.
“We have actively participated in the global fight against tuberculosis,” Cepheid said, offering test cartridges to poor countries with “low margins.”
WHO points out that global investment in TB’s efforts has declined, and global efforts to reach the goal of reducing the number of people affected by the disease are “more and more out of reach. It looks like it’s there. “
ABC / AP
..
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-15/tuberculosis-deaths-rise-first-time-years/100541922
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]