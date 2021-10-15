What we know about children and the COVID-19 vaccine

dose21:28What do we know about children and COVID vaccines? The COVID vaccine has already been approved in Canada for people over the age of 12. Currently, PfizerBioNTech says it plans to apply to Health Canada to approve the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as early as this week. So what do we know about children and the COVID vaccine? 21:28

Pediatricians say showing compassion for vaccine hesitation can be of great help, asking about the prospects for the COVID-19 vaccine that will be available to parents of school-aged children to protect young Canadians. Is normal.

Health Canada said Pfizer-BioNTech will formally apply for vaccine approval for children aged 5 to 11 years. this week ..

Toronto pediatrician Daniel Flanders has already responded to calls from parents who want their children to be at the forefront of immunization and more cautious parents.

“Recent media and clinics have a spirit that parents feel skeptical of even a moment,” Flanders told Dr. Brian Goldman. dose Podcast. “I agree that we need to push everyone to get the vaccine, but I think we need to be a little more compassionate and understanding.”

When the COVID-19 vaccine was deployed to adults and teens around the world, people became more comfortable in general as safety data accumulated, Flanders said. He suspects that the same thing would happen if Health Canada approved a vaccine to protect young children.

Enzo Russo, 14, will receive a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to protect him from COVID-19 on the day of vaccination in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 17. Health Canada is currently assessing whether to approve the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. (Ricardo Moraes / Reuters)

Flanders said he is “always around the world” to talk to parents and patients who are eager to learn more to make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination. ..

Pfizer vaccine is already approved for ages 12 and up, The two companies said last month that clinical trials involving more than 2,200 participants have shown a strong immune response in school-age children. Press release ..

Regulators, such as Health Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration, are currently independently scrutinizing the company’s results when deciding whether to vaccinate school-aged children.

There are more than 4 million people in Canada between the ages of 5 and 14.

Vaccine the child

According to Flanders, vaccine makers are studying which doses are “sweet spots” in order to obtain the desired level of immunity without increasing the risk of adverse events or side effects.

In clinical trials, children aged 5 to 11 years received one-third the dose of adults, or 10 micrograms instead of 30 micrograms. According to Flanders, some pediatric vaccines use half or one-third of the adult dose, which is reasonable, he said.

“The idea is that children are not only smaller than adults, but their immune system is probably a little stronger on average and a little more powerful in their response,” Flanders said. “Therefore, lower doses are needed to produce comparable levels of immunity.”

The dose for children is based on what was discovered during clinical trials.

Flanders is preparing to immunize school-aged children against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. To that end, he is practicing empathy skills.

“If parents listen and feel they understand, we are in a much better position to understand that we are balancing the risks here, even though this is a new vaccine. I think, “he said. “I’m there to answer questions. I’m there to help navigate difficult decisions.”

The risk that the vaccine will cause “something really rotten” in the child is “very low” compared to the “quite significant” risk from COVID-19 itself. For adults in a child’s life, such as grandparents, uncles, and teachers.

Dr. Cola Constantinople is a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Alberta Children’s Hospital. (Jennifer Lee / CBC)

If young children are nervous about taking shots, Flanders can help parents prepare them by reading a book about getting needles in advance and projecting self-confidence. I suggested that I could do it.

According to Flanders, children respect their parents during vaccination. Seeing confident and positive gestures from moms and dads empowers children.

Protection for my kids

Dr. Cora Constantinescu, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary, operates a clinic that provides local pediatricians with tools to address parents’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“For now, the main issues of vaccination in children are self-confidence, safety, and complacency. Do my children need this vaccine?” Constantinesk said.

Since parents are already working on these two issues, Constantinople said making vaccination of children as convenient as possible is paramount to success.

In Constantinople clinics, like Flanders, they “rather than trying to participate in philosophical discussions”, parents protect their children with a personalized approach tailored to their individual child’s needs, including their medical condition. It is clear that it will help.

Throughout the pandemic, Constantinople said parents want to prioritize their children’s health, including mental health and socialization, according to a study.

Dr. Dan Flanders is taking time to talk to his parents asking questions about vaccination of young children to protect them from COVID-19.

“What vaccines for children mean to parents is that they ultimately see personal protection within the grasp for their children,” Constantinople said.

Currently, in Alberta’s Fourth Wave, 30% of COVID cases are under the age of 19, she said, and are more seriously affected than the previous wave.

According to Constantinople, the pandemic continues to progress differently across the country, and it is always known how schools reflect the burden of COVID-19 in larger communities.

Increased surveillance due to safety concerns

Dr. Karina Top, an associate professor of pediatrics at Dalhousie University and a doctor of pediatric infectious diseases at the IWK Health Center in Halifax, said the two companies reported serious safety concerns during the Pfizer-BioNTech clinical trials. Said he didn’t.

Clinical trials for teens and adults have been conducted in thousands of people. Currently, the vaccine has been deployed to millions of people, and adverse events such as myocarditis have been reported after immunization.

Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, occurs more often from COVID-19 itself than vaccination

Myocarditis It occurs more often in men than in women. According to doctors, the symptoms are usually mild and easy to treat.

“Canada already has a rigorous system for monitoring vaccine safety, and the use of COVID vaccines has further strengthened that system,” said Top.

of Canada , NS Monitoring system Cast a very wide net to make sure the vaccine is as safe as possible — including reports that are accidental and likely not linked to the vaccine.

Parents of vaccinated children can also sign up for a survey from the Canadian National Vaccine Safety Network. canvas , Captures unexpected health events the week after vaccination, she added.

Flanders and top said that if approved, state and territory authorities could decide to deploy the vaccine to children in all of these locations.

A primary care clinic that is familiar with vaccination of infants, including doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners.

Achieving high vaccination rates can prevent the spread of infectious variants, as children between the ages of 5 and 11 go to school and have more social contact than younger children, according to Top.

Other COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, such as Moderna and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson, have not yet released data on trials in children under the age of 12.