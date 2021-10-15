Health
Influenza vaccination is now available | Local
Windsor-It’s time to get a flu shot.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) health department location is currently providing influenza vaccines to community members by appointment.
“Influenza vaccination is an easy thing people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones and reduce the spread of influenza this fall and winter. October is a good time to get vaccinated, but influenza As long as the flu is outbreak, vaccination can continue after January, “said R. Battle Betts Jr., ARHS Health Director, MPA. Says.
The state-provided influenza vaccine enrolls in the Be Smart Family Planning program for children aged 6 months to 18 years, Medicade and uninsured pregnant women who are eligible for the Children’s Vaccine Program, with services from the local health department in all positions. The client is available. Serviced by the local health department.
You can buy influenza vaccines for more than 6 months, including inactivated injectable vaccines and high-dose influenza vaccines for adults over the age of 65.
The annual cost of the flu vaccine is $ 40 and the high-dose vaccine is $ 75. ARHS charges insurance and other payer sources.
“The more people are vaccinated against the flu, the more people are protected from the flu. As we move into the traditional flu season, we continue to stay socially distant, wear face covers and hands. Wash. The same preventative and safety measures that help protect against COVID-19 are strategies that help protect against the flu in addition to being vaccinated against the flu, “Betts added.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have emphasized the importance of vaccination during the 2021-2022 influenza season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Influenza vaccines have been shown to prevent influenza illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death.
Bertie County Health Department is 102 Rhodes Ave in Windsor. It is in.
For more information or booking schedule, please call 252-794-5322.
Leslie Beachboard is the Editor-in-Chief of Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise.She can be reached via email at [email protected]..
