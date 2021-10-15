Health
Half of COVID-19 patients have prolonged symptoms for 6 months: Pennsylvania State University study
We have most of the people diagnosed everywhere in the pandemic COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Suffering from mild flu-like symptoms for about two weeks, then ending.
“It’s not accurate,” said Dr. Paddy Sentongo, MD, Associate Professor, Pennsylvania State Neural Engineering Center.
He found that half of the COVID-19 survivors worldwide suffer from the protracted effects of “long-COVID,” the term for post-infection physical and mental health symptoms, for more than six months. He is a co-principal investigator of new research.
This is a breathtaking number, but some healthcare professionals are already skeptical and need to be recognized by others to prevent long COVIDs from overwhelming the healthcare system.
Ssentongo is one of the researchers at Penn State Health and is writing a new peer-reviewed study published Wednesday at the Network Open of the Journal of the American Medical Association. (You can read the complete study here).
This indicates that more than half of the world’s people diagnosed with COVID-19 experienced “long COVID” symptoms 6 months after recovery.
Perhaps the largest study of its kind, Ssentongo and his fellow researchers were diagnosed with COVID-19 between December 2019 and March 2021, and 250,351 unvaccinated individuals who recovered from COVID-19. We surveyed 57 different studies worldwide in adults and children.
Ssentongo said the symptoms could be related to physical and mental health, or both. However, the numbers are consistently at three different stages: 1 month after infection, 2-5 months after infection, and 6 months after infection. About 50% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 suffered from long-term effects.
In the case of doctors and healthcare professionals, Sentongo said, “If the patient comes and is a survivor of COVID-19 and explains these symptoms, he not only throws them into the bus, but also seriously. Please take it to me. “
In addition to commonly reported problems, he said, from joint pain to chronic fatigue and depression, he said he could be under the umbrella of a long COVID, and medical systems around the world have “one-stop clinics.” Nearly 40 different symptoms that can be established and last long after COVID-19.
Although there have been many studies of people suffering from COVID-19, few have focused on the health of patients recovering from the coronavirus, prompting this particular report.
“We can’t handle what we don’t know,” he said.
According to the survey results, about 50% of the surveyed subjects experienced some health problems during the 6 months after recovering from COVID-19. This too:
- Over half of all patients reported weight loss, malaise, fever or pain.
- Approximately 1 in 5 experienced reduced mobility.
- Nearly one in four experienced a loss of concentration.
- One in three patients was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.
- Six out of ten survivors had abnormal chest imaging, and more than a quarter of patients had dyspnea.
- Chest pain and palpitations were one of the commonly reported conditions.
- One in five patients experienced hair loss or rash.
- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and vomiting were one of the commonly reported symptoms.
He said it wasn’t always physical. Cognitive function can be affected by a pandemic, and mental health problems result from the stress and malaise of being infected with the virus, and are also exacerbated by the stress of daily living in the shadow of the pandemic.
He said that 30% of people suffering from COVID-19 experience post-traumatic stress disorders, depression, sleep disorders, or anxiety as part of their long COVID.
Notably, 79% of the patients included in the Pennsylvania State University study were hospitalized. It may seem disproportionate, given that the majority of infected people do not require hospitalization. But Ssentongo said that number does not distort the data.
He explained that the study was divided into subgroups of inpatients and non-inpatients, with a 50% number applicable-half of both groups suffered from long COVIDs.
The causes of the protracted physical effects of long COVID are not fully understood, but researchers have found that these symptoms can be caused by viral overdrive of the immune system, protracted infections, reinfections, or antibodies themselves. It states that it may be due to increased production of autoantibodies towards the tissue.
Studies have pointed out that some of these ongoing symptoms may be due to other causes, but Ssentongo said, “In effect, most of these symptoms we see are COVID. It is due to. “
But there is some good news.
Research data will end in March, when vaccination efforts have just begun. Today, Ssentongo said the prognosis is favorable to the efficacy of vaccines that combat long-term COVID.
Another study of breakthrough cases of health care workers in Israel showed that the frequency of long-term COVID was reduced from 50% to 19% among vaccinated people. increase.
“That would mean that vaccination would reduce the chances of long COVID by more than half,” he said. “The best ally we have right now is the vaccine.”
To combat long-term COVID, this study shows that early intervention is important in improving the quality of life of many survivors.
And over the next few years, the healthcare industry needs to be prepared for the care of patients who were otherwise healthy but are now exhibiting any of these symptoms.
“The burden of long COVIDs is very high,” Ssentongo said.
And many patients can be in it for a long time.
