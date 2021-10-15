Health
Reality bites Mildura as COVID circulates northwest
According to Victoria’s COVID-19 response commander, Yeron Weimar, Mildura faces a new pandemic reality as the blockade was extended for another seven days on Friday.
A new case in Ouyen, an outbreak among agricultural workers in Robinvale, and the spread of domestic infections in Mildura show the challenges health authorities faced in controlling the outbreak of the virus in northwestern Victoria. I did.
An additional 34 cases were announced in the Mildura municipality on Friday, more than any other region. Weimar revealed later that day that more incidents had been confirmed in local media.
“We all have to realize that COVID is booming in our community. Indeed, most of the northwest is not our reality for most of the last two years. It was, “said Weimar.
“Today’s incident in Wuen highlights that. So who would have thought that in Wuen, the incident would really happen in supermarkets everywhere?
“When I ran the car on Monday, I wouldn’t have thought of it, so it’s a bit of a change of mind.
“This is very realistic in Melbourne, with a large number of cases, and now it is also realistic in most local communities, with cases here and there.”
The total number of active cases of Mildura LGA has finally reached 188.
Weimar praised the community for the high number of tests, with about 1000 tests per day over the past week.
Across Victoria, there were 2179 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in Victoria on Friday, killing an additional 6 people.
In New South Wales, there were 399 new cases and 4 deaths. Three of the new cases were in Dareton and there were 21 active cases.
Mildura and Melbourne are currently the only two cities blocked in mainland Australia, and the stay-at-home order in the Mildura Rural City Council area is expected to end next Friday at 11:59 pm.
Weimar said there were similar cases to Mildura in other areas such as Geelong, Shepparton and Latrobe Valley, but health officials are confident that these outbreaks are more closely controlled.
“What we are seeing now in Mildura is a mass home-to-home transmission, which is flying around,” he said.
“Therefore, at this point, we do not yet feel that everyone who may have been exposed is completely blocked, so the blockage becomes more important.
“Until you know exactly where it is and feel that there are all the people who stabilize and isolate it, what you have to do becomes a bit unstable.”
Members of the Mildura Ali Cupper described the seven-day blockade extension as “a major setback for our community.”
“It’s a difficult pill to swallow,” said Ms. Copper.
“Ultimately, health experts have determined that our double dose rate is still too low to consider safely exiting the blockage with the number of daily COVID-19 cases we see. Did.
“Our state, and in fact the country, was released with 80% double doses, giving us an accelerated glimpse into the reality of living with COVID-19.
“This is why vaccination is so important in the end.”
Last Sunday, 54.6% of the Mildura population over the age of 16 was fully vaccinated. This was the lowest complete vaccination rate in the region of Victoria, but the positive news is that more locals have been vaccinated, which has risen to 58%.
“The higher this is, the better it is. I would like to thank everyone who has already been vaccinated and who will soon be vaccinated,” Kappa said.
