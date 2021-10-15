San Francisco and Marin are easing their indoor mask obligations on Friday: what you need to know





Last week, the San Francisco and Marin County public health departments announced changes to COVID-19 face mask requirements for indoor environments. On Friday, the relaxed order came into effect.

In both counties, exemptions allow people to remove their masks in some indoor environments where a stable group of fully vaccinated people gather. Think of these settings as a place where people from the same group get together many times, such as yoga classes or office settings.

These locations include offices, gyms, fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, college classes, and other indoor gatherings of no more than 100 people.

The employer, or the organizer of the indoor rally, must control access and ensure that all attendees are fully vaccinated. In addition, proper ventilation should be ensured, there has been no recent outbreak of COVID-19, and guests and children under the age of 12 should not be present. The new exemption does not apply to public indoor environments such as retail stores, bars, restaurants, or other public establishments. People can temporarily keep their masks off at restaurants and bars to eat and drink. San Francisco specifically pointed out that “masks are still needed in common indoor areas, such as common areas of buildings.” [including] Elevators, lobbies and toilets where people from various work environments can interact. “ For more information on SF’s revised mandate, please visit: sfmayor.org..

For more information on Marin’s softened missions, please visit: marincounty.org.. When will SF and Marin and other Bay Area counties completely lift their obligations on indoor masks? Last week, San Francisco and Marin, along with six other Bay Area counties, including Alameda, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma, and Napa, also presented three criteria for when mask obligations could be fully lifted. bottom. First, the county must reach the “moderate” (yellow) layer of case rates, as determined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker, and stay there for three weeks. Marin is the only county in the state in the yellow layer. I moved to this low risk position two days ago. Second, county health physicians should determine that COVID-19 hospitalization is “low and stable.” Finally, 80% of the county’s total population needs to be fully vaccinated with COVID-19. Or, eight weeks after the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for children aged 5 to 11 years. 75% With the population of San Francisco 81% The Marin population is fully vaccinated. Marin is the only county in the Bay Area that almost meets the criteria for canceling Maskman Date. “We want to reduce the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 before canceling the mandate,” said Dr. Matt Willis, director of health at the county. “Last week, I had a total of 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Marine, so I set this as an indicator. I want to reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to less than 15 before canceling the delegation. . “ The transition of Marine to Yellow Tier is promising, but it must be maintained at that level for 21 consecutive days. “A yellow display for three consecutive weeks means we maintain an average of less than 18 new cases per day,” Willis explained. “This is one of the lowest rates in the state and California’s rates are the lowest in the country. We are in a good place to remove restrictions. Follow science when imposing new restrictions and local Talking about masks Mandates helped control the fourth wave. In the past, when breaking out of the blockade, there was evidence that conditions could safely lift restrictions. 90% of eligible communities These are fully vaccinated and there is another margin of normality. “”

