Half of COVID survivors experience prolonged symptoms 6 months after recovery: study





More than half of people diagnosed COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to one study, within 6 months of recovery, they experience post-COVID symptoms known as long COVID.

Researchers at Pennsylvania State Medical College in the United States say governments, healthcare organizations, and public health professionals need to prepare for a large number of COVID-19 survivors in need of care for a variety of psychological and physical symptoms. Said. Many patients with COVID-19 experience symptoms such as fatigue, dyspnea, chest pain, joint pain, and loss of taste and smell when ill. In this systematic review, more than half # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Survivors experienced persistent symptoms such as neuropathy, lung injury, and psychiatric disorders 6 months after recovery. https://t.co/kWOK96s5vw — JAMA Network Open (@JAMANetworkOpen) October 13, 2021 Studies published in the journal JAMA network openReviewed 57 reports, including data from 250,351 unvaccinated adults and children diagnosed with COVID-19 between December 2019 and March 2021. 79% of the subjects were hospitalized and most patients (79%) were high-income earners. Country. The median age of patients was 54 years, with the majority of individuals (56%) being male. Researchers analyzed the health status of patients after COVID at three intervals: 1 month (short term), 2-5 months (medium term), and 6 months or longer (long term). According to the findings, survivors experienced a series of residual health problems associated with COVID-19. In general, these complications affected the general well-being of patients, their mobility or organ system. Overall, one in two survivors experienced long-term COVID symptoms. The incidence was fairly constant from the first illness to over 6 months. Researchers have noted some trends among survivors. Over half of all patients reported weight loss, malaise, fever or pain. About 1 in 5 survivors experienced reduced mobility. Almost one in four survivors experienced diminished concentration or was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder. Six out of ten survivors had abnormal chest imaging, and more than a quarter of patients had dyspnea. Chest pain and palpitations were one of the commonly reported conditions. One in five patients experienced hair loss or rash. Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and vomiting were one of the commonly reported symptoms. “These findings support what many healthcare professionals and COVID-19 survivors claim, which means that COVID-19 can have a protracted adverse health effect,” said Pennsylvania State University. Vernon Chinchiri, co-senior researcher at Pennsylvania, said. “While a previous study examined the prevalence of long-term COVID symptoms in patients, this study examined a larger population, including people in high-, middle-, and low-income countries, and examined more symptoms.” Added Chinchilli. Researchers have pointed out that the mechanism by which COVID-19 causes prolonged symptoms in survivors is not fully understood. They said these symptoms could be due to virus-induced overdrive of the immune system, prolonged infection, reinfection, or increased production of autoantibodies (antibodies directed to one’s own tissues). .. The SARS-CoV-2 virus, the pathogen that causes COVID-19, can access, invade, and live in the nervous system, the researchers said. As a result, they added that nervous system symptoms such as taste and smell disorders, memory problems, and decreased attention and concentration are common in survivors.

..

