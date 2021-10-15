UK Covid infection rate rises to 1 in 60 again | Coronavirus





About 1 in 60 people England According to estimates released Friday, he was infected with Covid-19 last week. The prevalence of infection increased for the third straight week, about 1 in 70 in the previous week. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS).. At the peak of the second wave in early January, it was estimated that 1 in 50 people was infected with the coronavirus. The latest estimate for 1 in 60 people is about 890,000. The government continues to insist on vaccines rather than blockades to survive the difficult winter, but some experts have expressed concern about the rise. Prevalence is once again the highest among secondary school students, and Professor Christina Pagel, director of UCL’s Clinical Operations Research Unit, has repeatedly criticized children for preparing to return to school. An estimated 8.1% of all secondary students were infected, up from 6.93% last week. “When do you say it’s enough to protect your children?” Tweet Co-authored Pagel Guardian’s work Last week, he noted that countries such as France and Germany are using additional measures as part of a “vaccine plus strategy” designed to keep cases and deaths low. Cases are also increasing in the UK among people over the age of 50, who were first vaccinated and are now given booster shots. of WalesIt is estimated that 1 in 45 people was infected with Covid-19 in the week leading up to 9 October, up from 1 in 55 people last week, the highest since the estimate started in July last year. Latest quote Northern Ireland Is 1/120, up from 130 in the previous week, well below the recent peak of 1/40 of the week until August 20th. for Scotland, ONS estimates that 1 in 80 people had Covid-19 in the week leading up to October 9, down from 1 in 60 people last week. Catherine Noakes, a professor of environmental engineering at the University of Leeds building and an expert on indoor air quality and airborne infections, said measures were needed to prevent the situation from getting worse in the coming months. rice field. “There are higher cases than in other parts of Europe. We have less control than in other parts of Europe,” she said, emphasizing the need for a continuous focus on ventilation, masking and hand washing. bottom. According to ONS, the proportion of people who tested positive for Covid is estimated to have increased in all parts of England except the East Midlands, London and the North East. In the northwest, southwest, and Yorkshire and the Humber, one in fifty could be positive last week.

