Physicians Emphasize the Importance of Mammograms in Breast Cancer Awareness Month – CBS Denver
(CBS4) – October Breast Cancer Awareness MonthThis is a great opportunity to remind women of the importance of receiving recommended screening. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.
Dr. Laura Burke is a breast radiologist and Health ONE Invision Sally Jobe..on CBSN Denver, She said women need to get a mammogram every year from the age of 40. Women with a family history of breast cancer are advised to check with their doctor about their potential for screening sooner. Dr. Burke says breast cancer mortality has dropped by about 38% since mammography began.
“Taking the test can cause anxiety, but it’s important to take the test because there is data showing that it works. And I think most of the women who come for their screening Must be mentioned that is said to look good. “
Dr. Burke emphasizes the importance of having a monthly self-breast examination. Seek medical attention as soon as possible if you find new lumps or bumps.
“Annual examination by a doctor is also very important. They can find what you may not be able to find on your breast examination.”
In 2017, Colorado passes bill Doctors need to let women know what breast cancer is because it increases the risk of breast cancer. Dr. Burke says dense women may need more than a mammogram.
“Reading their screening mammograms can be a bit difficult, so other tools like ultrasound and MRI may be added,” says Dr. Burke. “If someone has a family history of breast cancer, genetic testing can also be important.”
If last year’s pandemic failed to be tested, Dr. Burke says it’s time to be screened.
“We are now starting to see more people coming in. They are happy because we know that this is a test that can save their lives. Please feel free to visit us. We welcome you with both hands open. “
