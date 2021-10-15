Outbreaks of “serious” COVID-19 infect more than 7 out of 10 BC care home residents





Almost three-quarters of Burnaby’s long-term care facility residents have contracts COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In an ongoing outbreak at the facility. State health officials confirmed 90 cases at the Willingdon Care Center on Thursday. Of these, 69 involved residents. Three people have been confirmed dead, but Health Minister Adrian Dix said the death toll could be as high as ten. read more: “They’ve left health care”: Okanagan care home workers suddenly quit their vaccination obligations According to the Fraser Health website, the facility consists of 95 beds. “Although there have been many cases in the past, especially in long-term care in interior health, Willingdon is now, by a considerable margin, our most serious outbreak, and that is what we do. That’s why we’re taking it, “Dix said. The story continues under the ad “Also, the number of people who died in the next period associated with the Willingdon Care Center will increase.”















1:52

1,955 certified workers remain unvaccinated despite deadlines





1,955 certified workers remain unvaccinated despite deadlines

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility on September 28th. At this time, only one resident tested positive for the virus. By October 5, the number had increased to 45 — 39 residents and 6 staff. Nine days later, that number almost doubled. “We have seen that this virus, especially the Delta strain we see, can be brought into a communal living environment with very vulnerable people and spread very quickly,” the state said. Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. read more: Robots with iPad help caregivers in British Columbia connect with their loved ones The story continues under the ad Henry said the six-month gap between the second and booster doses adopted by the state is based on global data and the advice of the National Advisory Board on Immunization, and care for older people. Defended the state’s timeline to deploy booster shots in. “It’s there now. We’re immunizing people throughout the state, and often at the same time protecting against the flu for next season,” she said. Dix said the state’s booster dose deployment and the policy of having to vaccinate care facility staff and visitors are aimed at protecting vulnerable older people living in care facilities. .. By Tuesday’s deadline, about 2,000 long-term care workers (about 4% of the workforce) had not been vaccinated. View link »

