BC has announced additional COVID-19 restrictions to control infections in Northern Health





The state has announced new restrictions at the Northern Health Department to reduce COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the north. Health Minister Adrian Dix and State Health Officer Bonnie Henry announced measures at a press conference this afternoon, calling the northern situation a “major challenge” for the state as a whole. Dix explained that 58 critically ill patients were flown from the overwhelming hospitals of Northern Health by plane. Of these patients, 45 are COVID-19 people, 25 of whom come from health areas in the Peace River area, and all but one are not fully vaccinated. Having to move critically ill patients out of their home communities is “a powerful and profound thing that no one wants,” Dix said. There are 48 basic critical beds throughout the north to accommodate any serious situation, not just COVID-19 patients, and only 23 surge beds are supported. “When we’re talking about moving 58 people out of authorities with only 48 important basebeds, they’re all serious illnesses. This is a serious situation,” Dix said. He said this shows why circuit breakers are needed to support the steps they are taking in Northern Health. “We’re all in attendance. We put everything in, but the kitchen sink and kitchen sink were installed a week ago. We’re doing everything we can to support the North.” Dix said. “But we need to ask the people of the north to do more.” Henry explained that immunization rates are not high enough in the north to slow down infection rates, especially because delta mutants are more contagious and cause more serious illness in younger people. “Today, tragically, a young man in his twenties died of COVID in the north. Additional measures need to be taken to stop this transmission. Young people, middle-aged people, and To stop this serious illness in people whose immune system is not functioning well throughout the north. “ The new measures, based on the regional order introduced in September, will come into effect from midnight (October 14) to November 19 tonight. Personal gatherings, both indoors and outdoors, are restricted to fully vaccinated people.

Indoor meetings are limited to 5 people, and all outdoor meetings are limited to 25 if fully vaccinated.

All indoor / outdoor events (weddings, parties) require a COVID safety plan and everyone must wear a mask and be fully vaccinated with a BC vaccine card. I have.

Indoor events are limited to 50 people, even if fully vaccinated, and outdoor events are limited to a maximum of 100 people.

Worship services are limited to virtual services only

The restaurant will continue to eat face-to-face with the BC Vaccine Card, but alcohol serving will be restricted by 10 pm

Sporting events with spectators are limited to 50% capacity and participants must wear masks and use BC vaccine cards

It is highly recommended that people stay within the community and travel only for essential reasons such as work or medical trips. The changes apply to the entire northern health area, with the exception of the health areas in the western part of Kitwanga, including the Terrace, Kitamato, Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Stickeen, Telegraph and Nisga’a areas. “These are areas where we have seen that the virus cannot spread due to high vaccination rates and the precautions we have sought.” Henry said these measures were aimed at stopping the infection and saving lives. She said the state is stepping up the enforcement of BC vaccine cards as needed to support these measures. “We don’t downplay these actions. I’m aware of the impact needed for everyone who lives and works in the Northern Health region and throughout the state,” Henry said. “We intend this circuit breaker to save lives, reduce infection rates, stabilize hospitalizations, and allow us all to return safely to celebrate the next holiday season. increase.”

