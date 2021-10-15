Health
Schools that require students to wear masks report fewer cases of COVID-19, a UM study found.
According to a recent analysis by the University of Michigan School of Public Health, schools that do not require masks report significantly more cases of COVID-19 among students than schools that require masks.
In districts that require masking in all grades, an average of less than 50 cases per 100,000 registrants has been reported in recent weeks, while in districts with few or no masking rules, the average number of cases per person. The number exceeds 80 cases.
In addition, school districts with partial masking rules, such as requiring masking only for some grades or staff, or masking based on vaccine status, remain higher than fully masked schools. Yes, but reports a much lower case average. Than schools without mask obligations.
“We’ve seen many other studies showing that masking is an important preventive strategy, and this is another example,” said Marisa, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, who assists the state in modeling infectious diseases. Eisenberg says.
“We’re definitely keeping track of it and working on a broader analysis that takes into account other factors to elicit what’s due to masking, but the initial data is pretty clear. Schools with masking and no. There are big differences between schools. “
As of Monday, October 11, Michigan had 222 school districts with mask policies, but 311 without mask policies. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 36 of the people without masking rules started the year with a masking policy, but withdrew them.
As of early October, the data show that in the case of schools with many masking rules, the case grows slower than in schools with moderate masking rules and much slower than in the case of schools with few or no masking requirements. It shows that it is growing at a rate.
Health officials pointed out that schools with mask rules may also have other precautions, such as physical distance, which may also contribute to lower levels of infection.
Since late August, when students began returning to school, the group of Michigan residents aged 5-18 moved from the third or fourth highest group of new cases per 100,000 to the first. This group surpassed the 19-30 and 31-50 age groups around August 31st, and has widened the gap ever since.
State identified last week Outbreak of 83 new school-related COVID-19As a result, at least 477 students and staff were infected. This is in addition to the 321 ongoing school outbreaks from the previous week that affected at least 3,050 people.
A clear consensus in the health community is that masks that cover the mouth and nose are effective in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Masks do not eliminate the spread of the virus, but they do reduce the amount of virus that spreads and the distance that the respiratory droplets that carry the virus can travel.
“Masking is not a perfect intervention,” Eisenberg said. “But it helps reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Masking is an important part, as you should always take this multi-layered approach to prevent infection.”
Visit Michigan to find a vaccine near you COVID-19 vaccine website Or go to VaccineFinder.org..
