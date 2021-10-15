Fear of LA flu season increases as COVID rules diminish and schools reopen

NS Last year’s flu season was mild Mostly grateful for the social distance and other measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some of these public health regulations are associated with mitigation and flattening of coronavirus cases. Highly infectious delta mutantHealth experts are worried that a nasty flu season is coming and are now urging people to take precautions.

“I don’t think anyone is benefiting from this kind of immunity that could have been caused by the flu, as the flu wasn’t so prevalent last year,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director. Barbara Ferrer said. soon. “So everyone is a little worried that the flu season will be tough this year.”

A year ago, most schools were closed and many were still at home. NS Reopening the classroom This is one of the reasons authorities say that the flu can recur.

“Children are really good flu carriers,” Feller said.

Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon, Deputy Health Officer in Orange County, urged parents and their children to be vaccinated against the flu before Halloween.

“We want our kids to be vaccinated against the flu … before they go out and do a trick or treat,” Chinsio-Kwong said in a recent briefing.

In some parts of California, influenza cases have already increased compared to recent years.

San Diego County has already reported 195 cases of influenza confirmed in the lab this season. This is 34% higher than the average for this period over the last five years.

(San Diego County Health and Welfare Department)

The overall number of cases of influenza is small, but it is still quite early in the season, usually peaking between December and February and can last until May. Over the last five years, San Diego County has tested and confirmed an average of approximately 12,000 influenza cases annually.

Health officials say the reason for getting a flu shot is even more so given the pace of new flu cases. Influenza can cause 12,000 to 52,000 deaths each year in the United States.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Deputy Public Health Officer in San Diego County, said: statement.. “It’s especially important to get a flu shot, given that COVID-19 is still having a negative impact on our community.”

“We need as many people as possible to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently. briefing.. “CDC flu experts are concerned that a weakening of the population’s immunity to seasonal flu could put them at risk that this year’s flu season could be severe. . “

Health officials have traditionally struggled to convince most adults to be vaccinated against the flu. It can be used as an injection or an injection. Nasal spray — But they have recently noticed a rise. CDC Estimate 50% to 55% of adults nationwide have been vaccinated against influenza during the 2020-21 season.That is Better From 48% of adults in the previous season.

“Last year we had a high flu shot rate, but we hope it will continue this year,” Feller said.

Nevertheless, the rate of influenza vaccination is lower than that of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nationally, 68% of adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 71% of adults in California are vaccinated.

Influenza vaccine is recommended for everyone over 6 months. The risk of influenza complications is especially high in the elderly, people with chronic health, and children, especially those under the age of five.

about two weeks After being vaccinated against the flu, we provide complete protection.

And Warensky said people could get the flu and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.