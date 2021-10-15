Covid cases near the peak of the second wave as school children refuel





Covid infection levels in the United Kingdom are approaching the peak seen at the height of the second wave, mainly caused by the infection rate of school children. Overall, 1 in 60 private households in the UK had Covid-19 in the week leading up to October 9th, from 1 in 70 last week. One in 60 people is equivalent to about 890,000 people. At the peak of the second wave in early January, it was estimated that 1 in 50 people was infected with the coronavirus. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China (ONS), one in ten students in grades 7-11 was infected with the coronavirus during the week leading up to October 9. Modeling the levels of Covid-19 infection in different age groups in the United Kingdom, ONS found that infection rates increased in grades 7 to 11, people aged 50 to 69, and people aged 70 and over. Said. Prices for people aged 50 to 69 and over 70 are also rising, with early signs of a possible increase in people aged 12 to 24. In Wales, one in forty-five people was thought to have Covid-19 in the week leading up to October 9. This is an increase from 1 in 55 last week, the highest since the estimate began in July 2020. In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate was 130 to 120 times last week, and in Scotland it was down 60 to 80 times last week. The level of infection in the United Kingdom is high, but thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign, it has not reached the same level of hospitalization and death as at the second peak. The spread of the virus is most common in younger age groups who have not been vaccinated or have been vaccinated for only the last few weeks. According to ONS, the proportion of people who tested positive for Covid-19 is estimated to have increased in all regions of England except the East Midlands, London and the North East. It came because the NHS England said that over 3 million top-up Covid-19 jabs had been delivered in four weeks. A total of 3.1 million boosters were given, and two out of every five people over the age of 50 were eligible to move forward, he said. More than one-third of qualified healthcare professionals also receive booster vaccines.

