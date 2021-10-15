Health
Are people taking statins less likely to die of Covid-19?
Studies have been in the news that suggest that statins may reduce the risk of death from Covid. But is this true? We look behind the headline.
NS New research It suggests that statins are associated with a reduced risk of death from Covid-19.
Statins are prescribed to millions of people in the UK to help lower levels of bad cholesterol in the blood. These drugs are also associated with reducing inflammation and blood clotting, both of which may be characteristic of severe cases of Covid. Therefore, scientists were already interested in whether statins could help treat severe Covid.
In this latest study, scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden tracked approximately one million people over the age of 45 between March and November 2020, examining data from death and prescription records.
When they adjusted for other factors such as existing health, they found that taking statins was associated with a “moderately low risk” of dying from Covid-19-about the risk. 12 percent decrease. This was true for different age groups and genders.
Researchers emphasized that this does not prove cause and effect, and that randomized trials are needed to prove that taking statins can reduce Covid’s mortality.
However, this helps to reassure you that if you are taking statins, getting Covid will not make things worse and may help.
How good was your study?
The strength of this study was that it was based on a large number of people and did not focus solely on hospitalized patients, unlike previous studies that examined the relationship between Covid-19 death and taking statins.
Researchers were unable to take into account risk factors such as smoking and obesity, so if there were differences in those risk factors between the group taking statins and the group not taking statins, this would result. May have affected. This study only looked at whether people were prescribed statins, so it’s unclear if they were definitely taking statins.
This study did not investigate whether statin doses or types affected the risk of Covid-19.
BHF verdict
Although these results are promising, this study does not determine whether statins should be prescribed regularly to people infected with Covid or to treat severe cases of Covid.
We already know that statins have proven beneficial to people diagnosed with coronary heart disease. Having coronary heart disease is a risk factor for a serious illness from Covid-19, so if your family doctor or cardiologist has prescribed statins, take them to manage your condition. Is recommended.
How accurate was the media coverage?
This study was widely covered in the media, including: Parents, Telegraph, Times, Daily mail And that Daily Express..
Most reports are accurate, and these results do not prove that statins are directly involved in reducing the risk of death from Covid, with citations from experts emphasizing the need for further research. Was included.
The Daily Express also said, “Covid’s breakthrough that’mysterious’statins reduce the risk of death-millions of British may get them.” “The miraculous drug statins COVID-19. It has emerged as a surprising weapon in the fight against. ” These can give the false impression that doctors will start prescribing statins immediately as a treatment for Covid. This is unlikely, especially as more research is needed in this area. Reducing risk by 12% is certainly important, but not necessarily the “miracle” these headlines suggest.
Published October 15, 2021
