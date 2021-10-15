COVID-19 Halloween 2021: Illinois authorities still recommend masks, social distance





More goblins and ghouls will be doing trick-or-treats throughout Illinois this Halloween, but public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus was still lurking there. The Illinois Public Health Service has issued a new set of guidelines for families to celebrate more safely as the ghost of the virus is still approaching before the state’s second COVID-19 All Hallow’s Eve. Government officials say masks are important and not an eerie type, as most people seeking treatment are under the age of 12 and are therefore not eligible for vaccination. “Costume masks are not a substitute for proper masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” officials said in a statement. Wearing a costume mask over a suitable face cover can make breathing difficult, so distributors are advised to choose a costume idea that does not include the mask or has “incorporated face cover”. increase. State health officials say outdoor trick-or-treats in small groups are “best.” For indoor activities, doors and windows should be opened as much as possible to improve ventilation. In any case, officials said everyone should wash their hands. To minimize children’s door-to-door visits, authorities recommended setting up tables in parking lots and other safe outdoor spaces and exchanging treats at the costume parade. For those seeking horror thrills, authorities say outdoor haunted houses are safer than closed homes. Masks are required indoors, as are other public spaces under the obligation of Governor JB Pritzker’s indoor masks. Officials also said it was best to avoid peak congestion in haunts, as well as pumpkin fields, orchards and other seasonal festivals. Dr. Godi Ejike, director of public health in Illinois, said in a statement that anyone with symptoms like COVID or who thinks they were exposed needs to stay at home. “We’re still in a pandemic, but this Halloween and fall festive season will look a little different than last year, thanks to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine that’s readily available,” says Ejike. I did. “Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community, but it helps you to wear a mask indoors and prevent physical distance from increasing. It is also important to use a layered approach by limiting / avoiding settings that cannot be done for viruses. “ After a surge in late summer in delta mutant cases, COVID-19 is spreading at the slowest rate seen in Illinois since mid-July. New COVID-19 cases per day Graphics by Jesse Howe and Caroline Harley | Sun Times Source: Illinois Public Health Service Is the graph not displayed correctly? click here. The state reported 15,699 new cases in the past week, or about 2,243 new cases per day, down 19% from the previous week. The average 7-day case positive rate for the entire state is 2%, as low as it was after July 16. State-wide hospitals were treating 1,550 COVID-19 patients on Thursday night. This is a 6% decrease from a week ago, the lowest overall number since August 9. The death toll of COVID-19 decreased by 12% over the same period, killing 184 people in a week and killing about 26 people per day. Almost 81% of eligible residents have been vaccinated at least once, and about 63% are considered fully vaccinated. For more Halloween safety tips, visit the following websites: dph.illinois.gov..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/coronavirus/2021/10/15/22728769/illinois-coronavirus-halloween-trick-treat-costume-masks-pritzker-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

