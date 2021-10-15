Outbreaks of legionellosis continue in apartments in North Portland despite disinfection efforts





The Multnomah County Health Department confirmed a new case of legionellosis in a senior condominium in North Portland in late September. This case is the latest in a series of infections caused by waterborne infections since January. The outbreak in Rosemont Court, an affordable apartment complex for people over the age of 55, resulted in 10 confirmed cases of legionellosis, including 1 death and 4 estimated cases. In January, the county confirmed an outbreak in a building on North Decum Street, killing one and hospitalizing three. About 100 residents left the building while the county stopped water and disinfected the system. Residents returned in early February, but the residents of the complex continue to be ill with Legionella, which lives in the water and spreads when humans inhale small droplets of bacteria. The building management company, Northwest Housing Alternative, has offered to relocate some residents permanently, but many have struggled to find affordable homes elsewhere. According to the OPB report. Julie Sullivan Springhetty, a spokesman for Multnomah County, said the county is working with Legionella experts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and it is not uncommon for legionellosis to persist even after the water system has been disinfected. rice field. Sullivan-Springhetti said the county upheld the Northwest Housing Alternatives offer to relocate residents. “Recent cases suggest that residents of the Rosemont Court still have some risk, but it’s difficult to quantify,” she said. “We are working with them in many ways, understanding that moving people from an established community has other consequences and the challenge of finding affordable homes. . “ — Jayatirama Krishnan; 503-221-4320; [email protected]; @JRamakrishnanOR

