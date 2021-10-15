Larimer County Public Health Order Needing Masks in Public Indoor Spaces





Each person in Larimar County may enter or enter a public indoor space that is not their residence, or according to requirements for taxi, bus, train, car service, ride sharing, or similar services. You should always wear a face cover when using the service For public transport and transportation hub face masks issued by CDC. “Public indoor space” When used in this order, a closed indoor area that is publicly or privately owned, controlled, or operated, or generally accessible to an individual, either expressly or implicitly, by right or invitation. Means. An entity that provides employment or services. Public indoor spaces include all closed indoor areas except private residences. “Dwelling,” When used in this order, it means real estate in which an individual lives with another family member. This includes motel and hotel rooms and student housing in educational facilities. The residence does not include common areas that may be used by multiple households. The place of residence also includes cars for personal use by individuals or the same household. “Face Cover” means a cover that meets the following criteria: A properly worn mask that completely covers the nose and mouth.

Cloth masks should be made of two or more layers of tightly woven, breathable cloth (that is, cloth that does not allow light to pass through when held over a light source).

The mask should be secured to the head with a tie, ear loops, or a rubber band behind the head. If you wear a gatele, you need to make it a two-layer fabric or fold it into two layers.

The mask should fit snugly on the sides of the face.

The mask must be a solid material without slits, exhalation valves, or punctures. Note that masks, bandanas, scarves, raised shirt collars, light-tight fabrics, face shields or goggles, or masks that don’t fit properly are not considered, with one-way valves designed for easy spitting. Please be a face cover based on this order and cannot be used to comply with the requirements of this order.

This order does not require children under the age of 2 to wear a face cover. In addition, you do not need to wear a mask in the following situations: Individuals who are medically unacceptable for facial coverings.

If you are a person with a hearing or other disability, or an individual communicating with a person with a hearing or other disability, the ability to speak is essential to communication.

Individuals who are seated in a food service facility or are actively eating and drinking.

An individual who is required to temporarily remove the face cover for the purpose of identification in order to promote certain services that require legal identification.

Individuals who are actively engaged in the role of public security, such as law enforcement personnel, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

Individuals who are actively engaged in performing arts performances, religious service initiative, or other similar activities, as long as the individual maintains a distance of at least 12 feet from indoor non-household members.

Individuals receiving personal, religious, or medical services who require temporary removal of the face cover to perform the service.

An individual who is alone in a closed room or only with members of the same household in a closed room.

Individuals who are in the swimming pool and are actively engaged in pool activities where the face cover may get wet.

Individuals within an Approved Vaccine Verification Facility with explicit approval from LCDHE for this order exception.

Face mask required Companies need to post signs. You can use the following or your company can create their own signature.

