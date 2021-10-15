Colorado is currently the 14th highest in the United States with COVID-19 infection





Denver-Colorado is now 14 years oldNS Officials from the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment said at a virtual press conference Friday morning that the state had the highest transmission of the new coronavirus across the United States. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said Colorado has seen a “clear uptrend” in the last two weeks and the state has reached “plateau” levels in the last two weeks, requiring a few weeks of decline. I warned that it could be. See if cases are declining across the state. Cases are primarily caused by unvaccinated people, with children aged 6 to 11 years (not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccine) showing the highest infection rates, followed by children aged 12 to 17 years, followed by adults. Is older than that. Not too late from the second group of 18. CDPHE data show that children up to the age of 5 have the least spread among the Colorado age group. As of Thursday, Colorado reported 268 new viruses per 100,000 people, an increase of 61% over the past two weeks when the state reported 166 cases per 100,000 people, according to state-wide data. Did. CDPHE / CDC. As of Thursday, October 14, Colorado reported 268 new viruses per 100,000 people, an increase of 61% over the past two weeks, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Scott Bookman, CDPHE’s COVID-19 Incident Commander, and on Thursday, the state has the highest number of beds used by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number ever this year. reported. Most of those beds are used by people who have not yet been vaccinated against the new virus. Only 22% of beds currently in use are occupied by vaccinated patients. CDPHE data shows.. According to a slide from a press conference on Friday, 89.9% of ICU beds in the state are currently in use, an increase of 4.8% over the last 30 days. Both Bookman and Herlihy will not only vaccinate Coloradans with the COVID-19 vaccine, but also flu each year to reduce the risk of respiratory virus outbreaks this winter and protect hospital capacity in 2021. I recommended that. When traveling on vacation, CDPHE recommends limiting the size of meetings to those who are eligible for vaccination and who have been vaccinated. The smaller the rally, the lower the risk of COVID-19 infection. The bigger one, Herlihy said during a press conference on Friday. She also encouraged a multi-layered approach for people gathering during the holidays: wearing masks, maintaining proper social distance, testing COVID-19 before gathering, for outdoor events rather than indoors. In the case of holding and outdoor events, there is no possibility of opening windows to increase ventilation. Herlihy could not provide a definitive answer when asked when Colorado could begin to see a decline from the fifth wave of the virus. She said she was concerned that the state could see a continuous increase in incidents over time as the flu season arrived in the state. “Usually we see a season of respiratory viruses … starting in the fall and actually increasing over the winter, but the COVID is unpredictable. Knowing what’s waiting in the weeks and months. Is difficult for us. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/coronavirus/colorado-now-14th-highest-in-us-for-covid-19-transmission-cdphe-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos