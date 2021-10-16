Waterloo Regional COVID-19: Nearly 160,000 inhabitants not yet immunized





Waterloo- Approximately 160,000 residents of the Waterloo region are either not fully immune to COVID-19 or are not yet eligible for jabs, the health unit says. At the weekly COVID-19 briefing in the region, medical officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang qualifies about 77,000 residents to be vaccinated, but has not been vaccinated or is still fully vaccinated. He said he was not inoculated. An additional 82,000 residents are children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. “It is still important for us to maintain certain public health precautions while continuing to strive for the highest possible immunization rate in our community,” said Dr. Wang. rice field. “Delta will remain at risk due to its high contagiousness, especially for groups of unvaccinated people.” More than 90 percent of the region’s eligible population has been vaccinated at least once, even though thousands of residents have not yet been vaccinated. Nearly 86% of residents over the age of 12 are already fully vaccinated. “Our COVID-19 trend has been stable or slowly declining in the last few weeks,” said Dr. Wang. “These are encouraging signs for residents to step up to get vaccinated.” She notes that case rates, hospitalizations, and outbreaks have all improved slowly in recent weeks, but additional residents follow public health measures, especially as more activity moves indoors during cold weather. He said it was necessary. “You have to step into the accelerator pedal,” said Dr. Wang. “The delta variant spreads more easily in indoor environments, and it is very likely that people will enter the indoor environment as the weather cools, so we still need to be careful and careful about the situation in the coming weeks and months. . “” Health units will no longer update their dashboards over the weekend as the COVID-19 trend is improving in the region. Vaccine deployment tailored to demand To achieve 90% of the number of fully vaccinated eligible residents in the Waterloo region, more than 20,000 people need to be vaccinated a second time. Of that number, regional vaccine leader Vicky Murray said about 10,000 are now eligible for a second jab and the rest will be eligible by the end of next month. She encourages anyone who qualifies for a second dose to get it as soon as possible. Currently, the area receives an average of about 900 doses per day. Authorities also continue to provide certain high-risk residents and long-term care facility residents with a third booster shot. So far, there have been 5,854 third doses in the area. Boardwalk Vaccine Clinic will reduce business hours from October 31st to 10am to 6pm as demand for vaccines declines. Mobile vaccine buses in the area continue to operate, allowing both second and first doses.

