Maskman Date issued to Larimer County





Public health officials in Larimer County issued public order and morals on Friday, demanding masks for indoor public spaces, which take effect Wednesday noon. According to a press release sent by the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, the order is valid until the county meets four indicators for 21 consecutive days. Less than 65 COVID-19 patients (currently 91) in the Larimer County hospital system.

Intensive care unit usage is below normal levels of 90% (currently 105%).

The 7-day case rate per 100,000 people in the county is less than 300 (currently 274).

The county’s 7-day positive rate is less than 10% (currently 8.4%). “Hospitals in Larimer County are overloaded and cannot continue indefinitely,” said Tom Gonzalez, director of public health in Larimer County, in a press release. “Our hospital needs relief so that we can treat all urgent medical needs in our community quickly and appropriately. Although vaccination is the best way to get out of this pandemic. , 35% of Larimar County’s population is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Wearing a universal mask is the next best preventive tool needed to reduce the burden on hospitals. “ “We were very much hoping that our vaccine intake would be higher than it is now,” Gonzales told reporter Herald on Friday. “I expected some federal policies to promote vaccination, but unfortunately I only see 110 initial doses per day. At that rate, 80% vaccination. It takes five months to reach status, and it’s too long. Our hospital can’t really wait that long and survive. “ In counties and other countries, COVID-19 infection rates declined earlier this year, but they are roaring with mutations in new, more infectious variants of the virus, called delta mutants. Was seen. According to county data, intensive care units were close to or above capacity for four weeks, reaching 110%. County health officials said this winter was a case of the virus, as people continue to go public this week, especially as the flu season comes and the hospitalization rate unrelated to COVID-19 is higher than last winter. I was worried that the number could increase further. According to Gonzales, ICU use and hospitalization are the two biggest problems facing the county. “Our hospitals and emergency rooms continue to operate with large numbers of patients, both COVID and non-COVID,” said Margo Karsten, President of Western Regions at Banner Health, in a release. “Last year, when we all practiced in a hidden social distance, we had far fewer cases of influenza and RSV, reduced the burden on hospitals, and were able to cope with the pandemic. Everyone needs it. To put us back in a good position to provide care, we encourage members of the community to adopt good health habits and support steps to reduce the spread of these respiratory illnesses. “ Organizations that choose to require vaccines for staff, patrons, and guests can apply for a new order exemption. To be approved, anyone entering the indoor area must have a written policy requiring proof of vaccination, a sign at the entrance and compliance with the test.

