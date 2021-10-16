Fatal outbreaks in burnaby care homes indicate the need for booster shots sooner

BC is more than a month behind Alberta and Ontario in providing booster shots to fully vaccinated caregiver residents. Photo by Jason Pain / PNG

Article content An increasingly deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Burnaby’s care facility includes a group of home care providers asking why booster shots weren’t deployed earlier in British Columbia.

Article content The British Columbia government has so far reported 10 deaths at the 95-bed Willingdon Care Center, but a letter sent to family and friends and posted on social media this week killed 12 people. It is written that there was. The letter stated that as many as 82 residents and 30 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, the official number of Fraser Health was 78 for residents and 22 for staff. On Friday, the state reported 11 deaths in the Fraser Health area, including deaths in Willingdon. However, it is not clear when those deaths actually occurred (as opposed to reported), and if there are still unreported deaths from the Burnaby facility. Terry Lake, CEO of the BC Care Providers Association, said the family-owned facility was well-operated and avoided the first three COVID-19 waves that began in early 2020.

Article content “If Alberta and Ontario were handing out boosters and the inhabitants … had boosters, this probably wouldn’t have happened,” Lake said Friday. “Since September 1st, we’ve been asking the Ministry of Health authorities about boosters, which is heartbreaking.” British Columbia has released a third COVID-19 shot against vulnerable populations until the end of September. The National Advisory Board on Immunity then finally approved a third shot to restore protection that may have declined over time. However, some states, such as Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, approved booster shots for long-term care residents much earlier. Other jurisdictions, including the United States, did the same.

Article content In Alberta, a third jab began in a long-term care facility on September 1, a month before BC made the decision. Alberta health officials said Friday that 62 percent of all older people in the group care environment received a third dose. Ontario state health officials said Friday’s third dose had been provided to 96% of long-term care residents since late August. Lake said he understands that booster shots have begun to roll out at Fraser Health this week, and that a third dose was offered to residents of the Willingdon Care Center just Thursday. The outbreak began more than two weeks ago. “Even if it took a long time to make the final decision, we should have been ready to go,” he said. “We take two weeks to do that, and we have little in progress.”

Article content When asked if care home staff could take 40 unused doses on Thursday, Lake said they were rejected. Fraser Health did not answer questions about the deployment of booster shots on Friday, but everyone working at Willingdon was fully vaccinated as of October 12, and the majority of residents were twice. I said in an email that I had a COVID shot of. In an earlier briefing this week, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the delta variant of the virus, which was first detected in India, could spread very rapidly in a community environment. .. According to information gathered by senior citizens in British Columbia, Willingdon’s care homes have only 10 private rooms, making it difficult to isolate infected residents because most rooms have a few people. Become.

Article content The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased significantly in long-term care facilities since mid-August. Nearly 50 outbreaks have occurred since then, affecting more than 500 residents and 200 staff and killing at least 80 people, according to information from the British Columbia Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By mid-July, outbreaks had reached zero. Dr. Brian Conway, President and Medical Director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center, believes that in the end everyone will need a booster. He said boost immunization would be needed sooner in certain populations, such as long-term care, where people are more vulnerable and vaccines are being reduced because of a second vaccination more than six months ago. “Whether it should have been done last month or last week. Well, we need to do it now,” Conway said. And Conway added that no one should be allowed to stay home in the long run until at least two weeks after they are fully vaccinated. According to Conway, too many people are still unvaccinated, and there are infections that reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine or infect people who have not responded significantly from the beginning because they are old. [email protected] twitter.com/gordon_hoekstra

