Health
SF and Marin have lifted the obligation of (some) indoor masks.See the rules of where you live and work
What’s the difference between San Francisco and Marine now?
San Francisco from October 15th Relax indoor masking requirements under certain conditions with the following settings:
- office
- Gym and fitness center
- Employee commuter vehicle
- Religious gatherings
- Regular indoor classes, lectures, or similar gatherings for less than 100 people
San Francisco Public Health Service Released explicit workplace masking guidance for employers..
San Francisco hosts, employers, and businesses must ensure that everyone in the space is fully vaccinated (that is, a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna) if they want to remove the masking requirements for the facility. , Or two weeks have passed since the first vaccination (of Johnson & Johnson) Follow specific COVID-19 safety protocolsMake sure that no recent outbreaks have occurred, as well as provide adequate ventilation, that all persons over the age of 12 are vaccinated, and that there is no medical or religious exemption. Make sure that.
Similarly, Friday’s Marin County Relax indoor masking rules with the following settings for 100 people or less:
- Indoor office
- Gym and fitness center
- Employee commuter vehicle
- Religious gatherings
- Regular indoor classes, lectures, or similar gatherings
Marin County also maintains a list of all individuals present to all hosts, employers, or organizers who wish to remove masking rules within the facility, and that all are fully vaccinated, and We are requesting to make sure that the settings are not open to the public.
Indoor masking is required in both San Francisco and Marine, in bars and restaurants (when patrons are not actively eating and drinking), retail stores, and common areas of public buildings such as bathrooms, elevators, and lobbies.
Indoor masking rules have not changed in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma. That is, you need a mask in every public space.
And according to it State Public Health Guidelines, Masks are also needed throughout California for all forms of public transport (ferries, buses, taxis, rideshares, planes), transportation hubs, medical facilities, shelters, cooling centers, state and local correction facilities. .. It is also compulsory in all K-12 schools, day camps, child care centers, and other indoor areas where youth groups are located.
What will happen next?
Early this month, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Sonoma county health officials have masked requirements in some indoor public environments when they reach the following three benchmarks in their respective regions: Said to release.
- The jurisdiction moved to the yellow or “moderate” COVID-19 infected layer established by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and stayed there for at least three consecutive weeks.
- Hospitalization with COVID-19 is “low and stable,” as determined by local health authorities.
- 80% of the total population of each jurisdiction is fully vaccinated
Also
Eight weeks have passed since the federal emergency approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.
They are Guidelines are not relevant to Solano County, This is the only Bay Area county that did not issue Maskman Date in early August, when the Delta variant led to a surge in new coronavirus cases.
Check the county’s current rules for masks and face coverings
Check the county’s public health website for current local masking guidance, as well as COVID remedies and other community resources.
If you work in a different county than you live in, be sure to check the rules in both counties to see how your workplace is affected.
Alameda County COVID-19 Mask Guidance
Berkeley COVID-19 Mask Guidance
Contra Costa County COVID-19 Mask Guidance and FAQ
Marin County COVID-19 Mask Guidance and FAQ
Napa County COVID-19 Mask Guidance and FAQ
San Francisco County COVID-19 Mask Guidance and FAQ
San Mateo County COVID-19 Mask Guidance and FAQ
Santa Clara County COVID-19 Mask Guidance and FAQ
Solano County COVID-19 Mask Guidance and FAQ
