(414) 286-3780, (414) 308-5556 Milwaukee City Weekly COVID-19 Update Milwaukee – This week’s disease burden in Milwaukee has dropped to 242.8 new positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in 7 days, remaining in the “over-infected” category. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has dropped again to 8.3%, remaining in the “substantial infection” category. “These numbers are still higher than we want, but they’re declining in three weeks,” said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “If you want to continue this trend, vaccinate all Milwalky residents and follow safety guidelines such as masking in public, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands, and practicing physical distance. It is imperative to pay attention to that. “ Currently, 57.4% of adult residents of Milwaukee City over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, and 62.6% are vaccinated at least once. Next week, the mobile vaccination team will attend several Seton Catholic schools, including St. Margaret Mary School, Catholic East Elementary, Hour Lady Queen of Peace School, and St. Roman School, to vaccinate students, staff, families, and communities. I will do it. member. The schedule for a complete mobile vaccination site is as follows: Milwaukee.gov / COVIDvax.. Starting Monday, October 18, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the new Menomony Valley drive-through site. 2401 W. The new site on St. Paul’s Avenue will feature COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccines and influenza vaccines on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Tuesdays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Is available.afternoon Influenza vaccination is now available during normal COVID-19 vaccination hours at the Northwest and Southside Health Centers. Mondays and Fridays are 9 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays are 12 pm to 6 pm, and Saturdays are 9 am to 1 pm.afternoon Around CDC Guidance, Co-administration of COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccine during the same visit is completely safe. People over the age of 6 months are advised to get the flu vaccine by the end of October. For more information on influenza vaccines, please visit: Milwaukee .gov / flu.. The FDA Advisory Board meets this week to fill the booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which qualifies as the current Pfizer booster dose, and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for individuals over the age of 18 who previously received a single dose. Approved by agreement. Administer the vaccine. The CDC Vaccine Advisors will meet next week to discuss the next steps. The Milwaukee Department of Health will follow this guidance as soon as it is announced. ### Mobile Vaccination Clinic Schedule October 16-23, 2021 Tuesday, October 19 October 20th (Wednesday) Thursday, October 21 Friday, October 22 Saturday, October 23

