U.S. Coronavirus: Experts say J & J vaccination recipients will need to receive a second dose as soon as they become available.





“J & J is a very good vaccine, I think it’s probably a two-shot vaccine,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University. “It’s really urgent for people to get that second shot pretty quickly.

“Maybe one isn’t enough. If you had one, you’ll need a second after the first two months, and you’ll be completely protected,” he said.

US Food and Drug Administration Advisory Board Friday is recommended All adults who receive a single dose of J & J shots should be vaccinated with a second dose at least 2 months after the first dose.

Same committee on thursday Supporting an emergency use authorization for booster shots Six months later, Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is given, but not everyone can get it. 50 micrograms of Moderna recipients over the age of 65 and adults at high risk of serious illness, or working or living in areas at high risk of complications or serious illness May be subject to boosters. Half the size of the major two-dose series.

However, for the J & J vaccine, which was launched as a single-dose regimen, experts point out a combination of weakened immunity and the spread of delta mutants as a major driver of the second dose. Research Published on Thursday By August of this year, the vaccine’s effectiveness against infection had declined sharply, especially for those who received the J & J vaccine. Researchers found that among more than 600,000 veterans, J & J’s vaccine defenses dropped from 88% in March to 3% in August. Meanwhile, vaccine protection against Moderna infections dropped from 92% to 64%, and Pfizer dropped from 91% to 50% over the same period. “I think anyone who gets a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine can benefit from two Johnson & Johnson vaccines,” said the FDA’s vaccines and related biological products. Dr. Paul Ofit, a member of the advisory board, said. Ofitt told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he believed that the J & J vaccine was likely a two-dose series if the country wasn’t facing the urgency of a pandemic. According to the report, about 15 million Americans are vaccinated with the J & J vaccine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , And almost 91% of them received it over two months ago. The FDA has moved to consider the latest recommendations of the J & J and Moderna Vaccine Commissions, and the CDC will determine who will be eligible for administration if an emergency use authorization is granted. A third dose of Pfizer is given to people over the age of 65 and people over the age of 18 who live or work at risk of serious illness or at high risk of complications or serious illness. It was approved last month. “Clear need” for mixing and booster shots, CDC officials say Public health officials and experts are considering a mixed-and-match approach as more boosters will be available. Dr. Amanda Korn, Chief Medical Officer at the CDC’s National Centers for Disease Control and Respiratory Medicine, said Friday that guidance on mixing and matching booster shots would provide flexibility. “From a public health perspective, I think it’s clear that in some situations individuals may need to be vaccinated differently,” said Korn, for example, J & J’s recipients receiving a second dose of the same vaccine. He said he might not be able to get it. “Therefore, if there is no FDA fact sheet or wording allowed in EUA approval, those individuals will be left behind,” she said. Already, about 9.7 million people are receiving additional doses or additional doses. According to the CDC .. Korn’s remarks should FDA vaccine advisors discuss data showing that it is safe to mix three approved Covid-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, and J & J) when giving booster shots. Because it was requested. The National Institutes of Health presented early information from ongoing research and showed that it doesn’t matter which vaccine people got first and which booster they got-mixing boosters. Was safe and activated the immune response. In addition, the booster mix provided a good response to the delta variant as well. Korn also said that he had a rare blood clotting side effect known as thrombocytopenia syndrome or thrombosis with TTS, which is common in young women and is associated with the J & J vaccine. Vaccine obligations continue to face resistance Experts, including US surgeon General Vivek Murthy, say that vaccination mandates are working to increase the number of vaccines. But it’s not without repulsion. Nationally, the United States has fully vaccinated more than 56% of its population, but health and government officials are pushing to increase those numbers. In Seattle, however, the police station’s vaccination deadline is Monday, and about 10% of employees have not yet submitted evidence of vaccination. According to data released by the mayor, 82% of Seattle Police Department employees are vaccinated. According to police, the remaining 8% seek religious or medical exemptions. “The number of submissions increased last week,” Mayor Jenny Durkan’s Chief of Staff Stephanie Formas said in an email to CNN. “COVID-19 is currently the number one cause of death for our first responders, and we have seen dozens of firefighters and police officers hospitalized throughout the pandemic.” In Washington, Boeing Everett Factory employees gathered outside Everett’s facility on Friday to protest the company’s vaccine obligations announced earlier this week. Workers must be vaccinated by December 8 unless they provide “reasonable accommodation” due to disability or religious beliefs. Boeing said in a post-protest CNN statement, “Boeing is committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and promoting the health and safety of our global workforce is fundamental to our values. Yes, it’s a daily top priority. “

CNN’s Maggie Fox, Jen Kristensen, Amy Simonson, and Whitney Wild contributed to this report.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/16/health/us-coronavirus-saturday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos