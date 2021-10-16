Unlike LA, San Diego is not obliged to use the COVID-19 vaccine

Authorities say they do not plan to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for admission to restaurants, shopping centers and other indoor environments in San Diego County.

The announcement on Wednesday came a week after the Los Angeles City Council voted 11-2. I need proof Complete vaccination at indoor venues in the city. The mission will come into effect in November. Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the supervisory board, said San Diego County would not follow suit.

“Our vaccination rates are some of the highest in the country, and our COVID cases are clearly declining,” Fletcher said in a statement. “At this time, San Diego County has no plans to require local businesses to vaccinate.”

Also, it seems that the state has no plans to issue a vaccine directive. In response to inquiries from the San Diego Union-Tribune, the California Public Health Service said individual counties could take stricter pandemic precautions than the state’s position.

Courtney Pittam, a spokesman for Mayor Todd Gloria, said the city of San Diego would not require vaccination to access indoor spaces unless the county changed its guidance.

This is not the first time San Diego and Los Angeles have taken different approaches to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. In July, Los Angeles County reinstated its obligation to use indoor masks to delay cases and hospitalizations caused by the rapidly expanding Delta variant. A few weeks later, authorities asked San Diego to wear a mask, with or without vaccination. But San Diego’s announcement was just a recommendation, not an obligation.

Infectious diseases and hospitalizations are steadily declining in San Diego. On July 23, the county reported about 1,200 new cases. This is the highest total day since February. on Wednesday, County reported 333 additional cases.

According to the latest local report, the percentage of tests that returned positive also dropped from 8.8% in early August to 3.1% at the end of September. And the number of San Diegans hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased from 537 a month ago to 287.

One of the potential reasons for this improvement, even without the obligation to mask, is that San Diego’s vaccination coverage is higher than in Los Angeles. About 70% of Angelenos over the age of 12 are fully immunized, says the LA County Public Health Service. That is the age group currently eligible. By comparison, About 80% People over the age of 12 in San Diegan are fully vaccinated, which is also more than 72% of the state as a whole.

It is clear that people who are not fully vaccinated are at the mercy of a pandemic. County figures released last week show that fully unvaccinated residents accounted for 75% of infections, 98% of hospitalizations and 86% of COVID-19 deaths between mid-September and mid-October. I showed that. And 31 of the 37 additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the county since last week were among those who were not completely immunized.

As the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deploy booster shots, the gap between vaccinated and non-vaccinated may widen. Those who received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago from the end of last month are 65 years of age or older or at risk of severe COVID-19 based on their health, living and working conditions. , Eligible for a third vaccination. .. This includes health care workers, grocery stores, and homeless shelters.

People who have been vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are not eligible for boosters, but may change quickly.

Dr. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease expert at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, has joined an advisory board recommending the FDA to approve all three vaccines and recently decided to approve Pfizer’s injection booster. I voted.

“If I had to guess, by the time we got it all done, Moderna and J & J’s recommendations would be the same as they finally reached Pfizer,” he said. “But I really don’t know that.”

Sawyer emphasized that the main way to end a pandemic is to get an unvaccinated vaccine. This is supported by local data.

Last month, about 9.6 of the 1,000 unvaccinated residents were infected with the coronavirus. This figure reduces the difference in so-called breakthrough infection rates among complete vaccinations, with 2, 2.5 and 3.5 cases per 1,000 inhabitants of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, respectively.

There is one group of residents who are not yet vaccinated. I am a child under 12 years old.But on September 20, Pfizer Presentation Vaccine studies in more than 2,260 children have shown that injections are safe and provoke a strong immune response.

On October 26, the FDA’s Advisory Board will meet to discuss a bid for Pfizer to provide vaccines to children aged 5 to 11. Approximately 344,000 San Diegans are in that age range, at the end of the month, depending on FDA and CDC decisions.

Public health officials are also urging everyone to be vaccinated against the flu as the region heads for the fall and winter months.

On Wednesday morning, Supervisor Fletcher publicly received the flu vaccine.

After a while, the county announced that San Diego recorded 195 confirmed cases of influenza in 2021. This has increased from an average of 128 cases over the five years in the region by mid-October.

The state public health service also urged Californians to be vaccinated against the flu, saying that essentially one virus that spreads rapidly is sufficient.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the severe flu season can have a devastating impact on California,” said Dr. Thomas J. Aragon, director of public health at California, in a statement. “Getting a flu shot is a safe and easy thing we can all do to keep people away from the hospital and reduce the burden on our health system.”