UPMC: New Patient Priority | News, Sports, Work

In an ongoing campaign against COVID-19, vaccination of unvaccinated people is more than getting boosters for vaccinated people, according to UPMC experts at a virtual press conference on Friday. It is important.

Similarly, you should focus on getting a full course of shots with one of the three vaccines available. Not because Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson are better, but because they all do a great job of protecting against serious illness and death. Graham Snyder, Healthcare Officer at UPMC and Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Hospital Epidemiology.

“I don’t want people to get lost in some of the scientific nuances of immunity duration and immunity strength.” Snyder said. “We know that the most important consequences of our daily lives: staying healthy (whatever) all three really work.”

The difference between them “It’s pretty trivial.” According to Yerry.

In general, boosters are not as important as the first vaccination course, and most people targeted for boosters can spend more time on their schedules, but nonetheless, people with HIV / AIDS, cancer, transplant patients, etc. Boosters are important for people with immunodeficiency. According to Yealy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they are taking immunosuppressive drugs and drugs with birth defects that affect the immune system.

If you qualify as a booster but are healthy “You can walk” To get additional shots, but if you are immunocompromised, you may want “Run” — Figuratively, Yerry said.

Just because people who get the Pfizer vaccine can use the booster “suddenly” Yerry said she was defenseless.

Rather, their immune system “reminder” He said the presence of the virus itself could actually provide how it reacts to the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration completed the first series of shots at least 6 months ago and is living or working in a care facility, or in a high-risk area, over the age of 65 or 18. Approved Pfizer Booster for People. According to the CDC, someone with an underlying medical condition.

The Food and Drug Administration Advisory Board recommends that the FDA approve some boosters that have received Moderna and J & J shots.

According to one of the questions at the press conference, the major obstacle to vaccination of the remaining 30% of Pennsylvania’s eligible population seems to be hesitant, and one of the reasons for hesitation is long-term. I am concerned about side effects.

However, according to doctors, the side effects of vaccination are not a legitimate concern.

Has been vaccinated “Incredibly well studied” Snyder said.

These vaccines “Strict scrutiny” It has been used by hundreds of millions of patients, Yerry said.

Despite being relatively new (about a year of use), experts learned more about them than most other vaccines, Yerry said.

Vaccine “Absolute winner” Snyder said.

“One of the safest bets possible” Yeah, I said.

Moreover, according to Yealy, long-term side effects generally begin to announce their existence relatively early, and the history of the COVID-19 vaccine is not a concern for that reason.

Finally, COVID-19 infection is far more dangerous to unvaccinated people than to the side effects of those who fire, Yealy said.

Despite the UPMC’s promotion of vaccines, tissues do not hesitate to offer monoclonal antibody therapy to help unvaccinated people recover from COVID-19 infection, Yealy said.

“We treat people based on what they need.” He said. “We do not decide to provide or withhold medical care based on (patient’s) previous decisions.”

that is “It’s not what we want to be” He added.

Nevertheless, such a situation “Choice brings results” He said.

It can also provide leverage to encourage unvaccinated loved ones to recover their patients. “Faster and better choice” Yeah, I said.