Health
Oregon Coronavirus: 1,218 New Cases and 20 Deaths as State Predicts Continued Case Decrease
Oregon Health Authority Announces 1,218 New People coronavirus 20 deaths associated with Friday’s case COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..
NS New forecast According to the Oregon Department of Health, new infections are estimated to decrease to about 900 people a day from October 20th to November 2nd.
If there are new cases by county: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Colombia (17), Couse (29), Crook (45), Curry (2), Deshuts (88), Douglas (44), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (56), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Clackamas (80), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (16) , Linn (93), Malheur (32), Marion (125), Morrow (8), Multnomah (148), Polk (16), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (28), Union (14) , Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (88), Yamhill (26).
Who died: The 4,142th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 64-year-old Lane County man who was positive on October 2 and died on October 13 at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center.
The 4,143th death was a 79-year-old Lane County man who was positive on September 23 and died on October 11 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend.
The 4,144th death in Oregon was a 58-year-old Lane County man who was positive on September 23 and died at home on September 20.
The 4,145th death was an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on September 29 and died at home on October 4.
The 4,146th death in Oregon is a 60-year-old woman in Clatsop County who was positive on October 6 and died on October 8. State officials were still checking where she died.
The 4,147th death was an 85-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on October 13 and died at home on October 14.
The 4,148th death in Oregon was a 46-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on October 6 and died at home on October 6.
The 4,149th death was a 79-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on September 16 and died at home on October 3.
The 4,150th death in Oregon is a 50-year-old Linn County woman who tested positive on September 18 at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital and died on September 25.
The 4,151th death was a 69-year-old Lincoln County woman who was positive on September 13 and died at home on October 6.
The 4,152th death in Oregon was a 91-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on July 26 and died at home on September 14.
The 4,153th death was a 65-year-old man in Yamhill County who died on October 3 at the Providence Newberg Medical Center, which tested positive on October 3.He had no underlying medical condition
The 4,154th death in Oregon is a 78-year-old Washington County man who tested positive on September 9 at the Hillsboro Medical Center at the University of Health Sciences, Oregon, and died on September 20.
The 4,155th death was a 66-year-old Umatilla County woman who died at home on October 7, tested positive on October 4.
The 4,156th death in Oregon was a 71-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on 22 September and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on 25 September.
The 4,157th death was a 61-year-old Umatilla County woman who died at home on September 23, with a positive test on July 26.
The 4,158th death in Oregon was a 76-year-old man in Tillamook County who was positive on September 19 and died at home on October 3.
The 4,159th death was a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on October 4 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on October 13.
The 4,160th death in Oregon was a 67-year-old woman in Multnomah County who was positive on September 28 and died on October 14 at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.
The 4,161th COVID-19-related death was a 47-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 8 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on August 8.
Unless otherwise noted, all had underlying medical conditions, and state officials were checking to see if they were.
hospitalization: 563 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 12 from Thursday. This includes 136 people in the intensive care unit, down 10 from Thursday.
vaccination: Since Thursday, 2,912 new vaccinations have been reported.
Since it started: Oregon reported 348,766 confirmed or estimated infections and 4,161 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country.To date, state Reported 5,310,087 vaccinations were given, fully vaccinated 2,566,802 and partially vaccinated 215,183.
For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/
-Fedor Emelianenko
[email protected]503-294-7674;
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/10/coronavirus-in-oregon-1218-new-cases-and-20-deaths-as-state-predicts-continued-case-decline.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]