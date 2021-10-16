Oregon Coronavirus: 1,218 New Cases and 20 Deaths as State Predicts Continued Case Decrease

Oregon Health Authority Announces 1,218 New People coronavirus 20 deaths associated with Friday’s case COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

NS New forecast According to the Oregon Department of Health, new infections are estimated to decrease to about 900 people a day from October 20th to November 2nd.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Colombia (17), Couse (29), Crook (45), Curry (2), Deshuts (88), Douglas (44), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (56), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Clackamas (80), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (16) , Linn (93), Malheur (32), Marion (125), Morrow (8), Multnomah (148), Polk (16), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (28), Union (14) , Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (88), Yamhill (26).

Who died: The 4,142th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 64-year-old Lane County man who was positive on October 2 and died on October 13 at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center.

The 4,143th death was a 79-year-old Lane County man who was positive on September 23 and died on October 11 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend.

The 4,144th death in Oregon was a 58-year-old Lane County man who was positive on September 23 and died at home on September 20.

The 4,145th death was an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on September 29 and died at home on October 4.

The 4,146th death in Oregon is a 60-year-old woman in Clatsop County who was positive on October 6 and died on October 8. State officials were still checking where she died.

The 4,147th death was an 85-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on October 13 and died at home on October 14.

The 4,148th death in Oregon was a 46-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on October 6 and died at home on October 6.

The 4,149th death was a 79-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on September 16 and died at home on October 3.

The 4,150th death in Oregon is a 50-year-old Linn County woman who tested positive on September 18 at the Oregon University of Health Sciences Hospital and died on September 25.

The 4,151th death was a 69-year-old Lincoln County woman who was positive on September 13 and died at home on October 6.

The 4,152th death in Oregon was a 91-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on July 26 and died at home on September 14.

The 4,153th death was a 65-year-old man in Yamhill County who died on October 3 at the Providence Newberg Medical Center, which tested positive on October 3.He had no underlying medical condition

The 4,154th death in Oregon is a 78-year-old Washington County man who tested positive on September 9 at the Hillsboro Medical Center at the University of Health Sciences, Oregon, and died on September 20.

The 4,155th death was a 66-year-old Umatilla County woman who died at home on October 7, tested positive on October 4.

The 4,156th death in Oregon was a 71-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on 22 September and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on 25 September.

The 4,157th death was a 61-year-old Umatilla County woman who died at home on September 23, with a positive test on July 26.

The 4,158th death in Oregon was a 76-year-old man in Tillamook County who was positive on September 19 and died at home on October 3.

The 4,159th death was a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on October 4 and died at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on October 13.

The 4,160th death in Oregon was a 67-year-old woman in Multnomah County who was positive on September 28 and died on October 14 at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

The 4,161th COVID-19-related death was a 47-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 8 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on August 8.

Unless otherwise noted, all had underlying medical conditions, and state officials were checking to see if they were.

hospitalization: 563 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 12 from Thursday. This includes 136 people in the intensive care unit, down 10 from Thursday.

vaccination: Since Thursday, 2,912 new vaccinations have been reported.

Since it started: Oregon reported 348,766 confirmed or estimated infections and 4,161 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country.To date, state Reported 5,310,087 vaccinations were given, fully vaccinated 2,566,802 and partially vaccinated 215,183.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/

