Oswego County Announces Increase in EEEVs Found in Constantia – Oswego County Today







Oswego County – The Oswego County Health Department announced last week that the Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV) was found in mosquito samples. Samples were taken from the town of Constantia in the Toad Harbor Swamp area. The County Health Department continues to work closely with the State Health Department and other partners to monitor mosquito and viral activity. “The cool nights we expect in the next few days should help reduce mosquito counts,” said Jiancheng Huang, director of public health at Oswego County. “Still, mosquitoes remain a threat until the first heavy frost. It is very important that people in all parts of the county follow personal protection practices. It is very important to avoid mosquito bites. , Will remain the best protection against mosquito-borne diseases. “ Huang advises people to avoid being outdoors during the most active times of mosquitoes, mainly at dawn and dusk. “When you’re outdoors, you need to wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt,” he said. People need to use insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities. Those containing DEET, picaridin, and lemon eucalyptus oils are effective. Repellents containing permethrin are for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Please read the product label carefully and follow the instructions on the packaging. The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents that reducing mosquito breeding grounds around their homes can also help. Eliminate mosquito habitats in the following ways: Drain or remove accumulated water in places such as recycling containers, flower pots, bird baths, and gutters.

Cleaning and chlorination of swimming pools, outdoor saunas, hot tubs, drainage pool covers.

Disposal of old tires. Used tires are an important breeding ground for mosquitoes and are accepted for a fee at the Oswego County relay station. For more information, call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department (315-591-9200) or visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php.

Replace or repair a broken screen to keep out mosquitoes. For more information on how to protect your family from mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department (315-349-3557) or the New York State Health Department website (https://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731). Please access /). ..

