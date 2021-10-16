Health
Inside KELOLAND: Breast Cancer Recognition
Sioux Falls, South Dakota (KELO) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is the most common cancer in women in the United States, 255,000 women are diagnosed each year.. About one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
Dr. Jamie WilliamsAn expert in the Department of Breast Radiology at Sanford Health states that early detection is crucial in combating the disease. Dr. Williams states that mammograms can often detect breast cancer even before symptoms such as detectable lumps are noticeable.
Sanford Health Edith Sanford Breast Center We serve patients in a variety of ways, from preventive care to cancer treatment.
For women in low-income areas, it can be difficult to make reservations to meet their health needs. NS All women count! The program aims to eliminate the financial burden by covering the cost of screening tests for women who are not insured or who are unable to deduct or pay their own expenses.
Diagnosis of breast cancer is just the beginning of a very frightening and difficult time. NS Sioux Falls Pink Ladies Darts It seems to increase financial and emotional support. The group hosts several fundraising events throughout the year, the funds being used by local people to fight cancer.
A popular cosmetology brand has partnered with the Edith Sanford Breast Center to raise research funding. Makeup Remover Designed a new cloth makeup remover for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
10% of the revenue from that product goes to Edith Sanford.
Two upcoming events in Sioux Falls also aim to raise money and support. On October 20th, Brownie Stone in downtown Sioux Falls said, “Raise a pint to cure breast cancer.. And on October 23, Remedy Brewing said, “Gun Comfort Collection.. This campaign aims to collect items donated to patients at the Avera Cancer Institute.
